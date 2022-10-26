Cheyenne Floyd Talks Surgery, Accident & Show

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd took to Instagram to answer questions and give some updates on her life and the MTV show.

Viewers will recall the incident of Floyd and her family being shot at 13 times in their car and crashing into a Prius. Luckily, the family of four were safe. Floyd and her husband, Zach Davis, had shared that the alleged shooter was someone they knew.

When asked when she would discuss more details about the shooting, Floyd simply responded, “when the case is closed.”

This season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” has featured the aftermath of the incident. In addition to dealing with this ongoing case, Floyd has been concerned about her children, 5-year-old daughter Ryder and 1-year-old son Ace, who were in the car at time of the accident.

A fan asked about Floyd’s experience watching the show after she lived it and Floyd answered, “sometimes it feels like I’m watching someone else’s story.” She admitted to still having good and bad days, but Floyd shared, “our storm is turning.”

Cheyenne Floyd Sets the Record Straight on Her Surgery: “I Didn’t Get a BBL”

Floyd’s chest was injured in the accident, causing her to seek surgery, as revealed on the October 18 episode of the MTV production. She revealed her chest was dented and her muscle collapsed.

On her Instagram story, Floyd confirmed she has implants and that her doctor performed both her first procedure and the second to fix them after the accident. “I haven’t felt this confidence in forever,” she said.

When asked about why Floyd waited to have surgery and endure the pain, Floyd answered that she had the surgery a year after the accident. “I put the pain somewhere else in my head,” she stated, “it didn’t feel like a priority at the time.”

A fan asked the mom of two, “when did you get a bbl?” This is referring to a Brazilian butt lift procedure. Floyd definitely answered, “I didn’t get a BBL.” But she did share, “I had my boobs fixed and took fat from my back, tummy and love handles to fix them.” She went on to say, “I’ve always had a butt it was just hiding with all the other flubber lmao.”

Cheyenne Floyd Says Her Wedding to Zach Davis Will Be Featured on MTV

Floyd used the opportunity to respond to more questions and comments about her life.

When asked how she is doing after moving, she answered, “I feel like a new person… it feels unreal.” She also shared that she is looking for a therapist, saying, “I’m ready to start.”

When a fan commented on Floyd’s positive co-parenting relationship with ex Cory Wharton, she responded, “it doesn’t have to be horrible.. I appreciate our co parenting so much.. the 4 of us make it happen!”

Floyd shares her daughter with Wharton, who also has two daughters, Mila and Maya, with Taylor Selfridge.

One question read, “Is the wedding on this season or the next?” Floyd confirmed, “it will be on this season.” Floyd married Davis in September 2022.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” continues to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.