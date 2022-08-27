Cheyenne Floyd Reveals She Is ‘Nervous’ About ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’

Cheyenne Floyd is one of the eight “Teen Mom” stars who is set to appear in the new MTV spinoff show “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.” According to Variety, the spinoff, which will combine the cast of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

In an August 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Cheyenne spoke candidly about the new series and revealed she is “nervous” about the new show.

The mother-of-two shared that filming the spinoff was an emotional experience for her.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life than this season,” she told the outlet.

“Oh my gosh, I was filming the other day and I was sitting and crying. This is my season that I’m the most nervous for,” she continued. “I’ve been with MTV…I think going on like seven or eight years, and I’ve done a couple shows. I’ve never been as nervous as I am right now.”

Tune in on Tuesday, September 6 to watch Cheyenne’s journey on “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

Cheyenne Shares “Adorable” Photo of Her Kids

Cheyenne caught fans’ attention on August 18 after she shared an “adorable” photo of her two kids, Ryder and Ace, on Instagram.

In the photo, Ryder has her arms wrapped around her little brother, who is sucking his thumb.

“[My] littles keep me going 🖤 what’s your daily motivation?,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on the photo.

“So adorable,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stop the cuteness too much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💙💙💙💙,” a second fan commented.

“The perfect pair 😍,” a third user added.

“Omg they are so stinking cute. How do you ever say no to those faces? 💙💙💙💙,” a fourth user chimed in.

Cheyenne Reveals Ex Cory Wharton Will Be Invited to Her Wedding

Cheyenne is getting married! The MTV star’s boyfriend, Zach Davis, popped the question during her baby shower in April 2021. Cheyenne shared photos of the special moment on Instagram alongside a sweet caption.

“Speechless… We said Yessss,” she wrote. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you [Zach Davis] I love youuuuuu!!”

Many details about Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding are still under wraps but the couple did reveal that Cheyenne’s ex, Cory Wharton, will absolutely be there.

Cheyenne and Cory share a five-year-old daughter named Ryder together and the two have managed to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

In a September 2021 interview with E! News, Cheyenne shared that Cory, his girlfriend Taylor, and his daughter Mila will all be invited to the wedding.

“We support each other and each other’s relationships and families and of course him and Taylor and Mila would be invited,” she told the outlet. “Cory and I are friends. We started out as friends. We’ve always been friends. We just happen to be two friends who have a baby.”

