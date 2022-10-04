Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd is Married

Congratulations are in order for “Teen Mom” stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis. The couple exchanged vows on September 29 and shared the day with their family and friends.

Floyd and Davis’ relationship has been captured on MTV since Floyd joined “Teen Mom” in the second half of the seventh season, but their history goes further back. They met when they were teenagers and dated on and off for several years, before their breakup was featured on the show. In 2020, the couple rekindled their romance and soon announced their pregnancy.

Davis popped the question in April 2021 at Floyd’s baby shower. He also provided Ryder, Floyd’s 5-year-old daughter with Cory Wharton, with her own ring to mark this special occasion. They welcomed their first child together, Ace, one month later. The two children respectively donned their own white dress and suit in the wedding photos with the newlyweds.

Their wedding day, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, began with Davis sending an abundance of white roses to his bride, writing in the card, “Here’s to a lifetime together!”

Many MTV Stars Attended the Wedding

Floyd previously discussed her wedding plans with E! News, including the guest list. “There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases,” Floyd told the network, referring to the MTV shows that she has appeared on.

Floyd’s fellow Teen Moms Catelynn Baltierra, Jade Cline, and Kiaya Elliot posted the group pictures taken at the event. Maci Bookout McKinney and her husband Taylor McKinney, as well as Leah Messer and her fiancé Jaylen Mobley were in attendance. Gary Shirley, Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé was also featured in the photos. The Teen Mom cast enjoyed themselves, sharing videos and photos from their seats together.

Cline wrote on Instagram, “It was such an honor to be able to be there with you guys and celebrate your love. The wedding was magical. We love y’all.”

Briana DeJesus commented on her post, “Ughhh so sad I missed it ): I love my friends so so so much!!!!!” DeJesus currently resides in Florida, which has been affected by Hurricane Ian.

Floyd had also expressed her desire for more of the MTV crew to join them, stating, “I have asked that our normal crew can attend our wedding. I don’t want them to work that day. I feel like they’re such a big part of our relationship and our family. We want them there to celebrate with us.”

It has not been confirmed whether the ceremony will be televised on MTV.

The Davis’ Bright Future

Floyd and Davis have been staying busy with the wedding festivities and their two children. Floyd’s bridal shower featured a weed bar for her guests, which garnered mixed reactions from fans.

The excitement does not end here for this family. Floyd has several projects in the works for herself and her children. Nails by Ryder K, a company she worked on with her daughter, launched this year. Floyd’s first children’s book will also be released later this year.

Watch more of their journey on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.