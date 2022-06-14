Cheyenne Floyd Shares New ‘Adorable’ Photo of Daughter Ryder

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd took to Instagram on June 11 to share a few photos of her daughter Ryder, 5, dressed up as an elephant.

“E is for Elephant 🐘,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

Ryder looked adorable in grey leggings, a white tutu, and a grey t-shirt. The five-year-old completed the look with an elephant trunk, elephant ears, and a little pin-on tail.

It is unclear if Ryder was dressed up for a special occasion or dressing up for fun.

Cheyenne’s Followers Share Their Thoughts on the Costume

Cheyenne’s followers gushed over Ryder’s elephant ensemble in the comment section.

“😍RYDER IS SOOO ADORABLE 😍,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is just too freaking precious. Ry’s personality is everything. Great job🐘💯😍,” another follower commented.

“Ryder is so cute. Always so happy and full of life 😍,” a third user added.

“Nailed it! 🐘,” a fourth user chimed in.

“The cutest little elephant,” a fifth user wrote

Ryder Graduates Preschool

According to The Sun, Ryder recently celebrated her preschool graduation with a lavish party. Ryder’s parents, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton went all out for their little girl’s special day.

Cory shared details about the party on his Instagram story, telling fans that Ryder’s school throws a dance party for the graduates.

“Ms. Ryder K has [preschool] graduation, and they like to call it prom, so Ryder is going to her first dance. I had to get her some flowers. We’re about to have some fun,” he said.

According to The Sun, the MTV star then showed Ryder’s crew, which included Cory, Cheyenne, and Cheyenne’s fiance Zach Davis, heading to the event on a party bus.

In a separate post, Cory shared a photo of Ryder hanging out on the bus looking glamorous. The little graduate wore a light pink dress for the event.

“You look so pretty,” Cory said to Ryder, to which she replied, “I know.”

