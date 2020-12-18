Teen Mom OG Star Announces New Pregnancy

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd confirmed she was pregnant in an Instagram post on December 17. She and her boyfriend Zach Davis revealed they were going to be parents together by sharing matching social media posts. Cheyenne, Zach, and her daughter Ryder posed together for family maternity photos. For months rumors have swirled that Cheyenne was expecting, with the MTV star avoiding speculation about her second pregnancy.

Cheyenne issued a statement where she said they were “honored” to be welcoming another person into their family. “We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents,” she wrote. “We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life-changing in the best ways possible.”

Her daughter is excited to become a big sister for the second time. Her father, Cory Wharton, and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed daughter Mila Mae in April.

“Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump,

she wrote. “She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning.”

Cheyenne also wrote a special tribute to her partner. “Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote. “Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began.”

While this will be Cheyenne’s second baby, this is Zach’s first child.

Cheyenne Slammed People for Speculating About Her Pregnancy

While December 17 was the first time Cheyenne confirmed the pregnancy, she denied keeping it a secret.

In the second part of her post, she slammed people for speculating about her pregnancy based on her size. The star said people have been questioning any weight fluctuation she experienced over the last two years and cautioned people to “do better” when it comes to judging other women.

“Our pregnancy was never some huge secret like many of you have assumed and exposed over and over again,” she said. “Many women wait for their first trimester before they announce.”

“Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant. Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture,” Cheyenne continued. “You never know what is going on behind closed doors – health issues, fertility problems etc. We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back. I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women.”

Zach Is Excited to Be a Father

Zach started his post by saying “Baby Davis is coming soon.” He referred to the child as the “newest addition” in his life.

“This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package. If you know me, you know my life revolves around family,” he wrote. “I am beyond excited to start my own family with the woman I love.”

He then directed part of his message toward Cheyenne. “Chey, I love watching you with Ryder… you are nothing but an amazing mother,” Zach said. “Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again). I love you both…. I’m a f***ing father!!”

Teen Mom OG does not yet have a release date for their new season.

