Fans Shocked After Learning a ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Real Name

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Cheyenne Floyd caught fans’ attention on December 29 after fans noticed something strange in her husband Zach Davis’s Instagram story.

On Wednesday, Zach posted a photo of Cheyenne’s plane ticket on his story and fans noticed that Cheyenne had a different name printed on her ticket. Her ticket read, “Kristyn Floyd.”

A fan shared a screenshot of Zach’s story on Reddit with the title, “Cheyenne’s real name is…. Kristyn???”

Fans were surprised to learn that Cheyenne was not the “Teen Mom” star’s legal name.

“I’m shook! She definitely looks more like a Cheyenne. Kristyn doesn’t fit her at all,” one fan replied.

“Cheyenne suits her so much better,” another fan wrote.

“I think Cheyenne is her middle name,” a third user added. “My family and most friends [have called] me by my middle name my whole life[.] It’s more common than you think.”

According to a “Teen Mom” fandom page, Cheyenne’s legal name is Kristyn Cheyenne Floyd.

Zach Sentenced to Jail Time

Zach made headlines in October 2022 after news broke that the MTV star was facing jail time connected to his June 2020 DUI arrest.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old was sentecned to “60 months of probation, 120 days in LA County Jail and four days of community labor.” He was also ordered to complete an alcohol treatment program as part of his sentence.

Zach pleaded not guilty to the charges of “driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license during his hearing,” Entertainment Tonight reported. He pleaded no contest to the charge of “driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.”

According to court documents obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Zach only served one day in jail. The outlet reported that Zach checked in at 9:35 a.m. on November 1 and was released less than 24 hours later on November 2.

Cheyenne Was Nervous About ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’

In an August 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Cheyenne spoke candidly about the new series and revealed she is “nervous” about the new show.

The mother-of-two shared that filming the spinoff was an emotional experience for her.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life than this season,” she told the outlet.

“Oh my gosh, I was filming the other day and I was sitting and crying. This is my season that I’m the most nervous for,” she continued. “I’ve been with MTV…I think going on like seven or eight years, and I’ve done a couple shows. I’ve never been as nervous as I am right now.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Diss Her in New TikTok: ‘Get Your Life Together’