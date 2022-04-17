‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Dishes on Wedding Plans

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd shared new details about her upcoming wedding to Zach Davis in an April 2022 Instagram story.

According to Monsters & Critics, the mother-of-two hosted a virtual Q&A session where fans asked their burning questions about the wedding.

One fan asked about the size of the guest list, to which Cheyenne replied, “around 300.”

Another fan wondered if Cheyenne planned to take Zach’s last name. Cheyenne confirmed that she intends to change her last name after the nuptials.

She also revealed that the guest list includes “Teen Mom” stars, but she didn’t name any names, so fans will have to wait and see which co-stars made the cut.

Cheyenne Floyd Shares New Photos of Her Kids

Cheyenne shared new photos of her two kids, Ryder, 5, and Ace, 11 months old, in an April 17 Instagram post.

In one of the photos, Ryder is hugging her younger brother while he looks pensively at the food in his hand.

Cheyenne included a sweet caption alongside the post, writing, “brief intermission from engagement photos because I was looking at my kids today [and] almost starting crying ❤️ I love my babies.”

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on the photos.

“Your children are absolutely adorable ❤️❤️❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love watching your journey! You’re an amazing mother,” another fan commented.

“Your kids are so cute 😍,” a third user wrote.

A fourth user pointed out how the kids are carbon copies of their dads, writing, “you gave birth to a mini Cory & a mini [Zach], good job mom lol. Your babies are beautiful ❤️”

Cory Wharton Celebrates Ryder’s Birthday on Instagram

“Teen Mom OG” star Cory Wharton took to Instagram on April 7 to celebrate his daughter Ryder turning five.

He shared a photo of Ryder in a pink dress with a birthday cake in front of her alongside a sweet birthday message.

“Happy birthday to my big girl 👑,” he wrote in the caption. “RYDER K Wharton, I love you so much 💓 I’m not gonna get all emotional on this post 😂 but stop growing up !!! I can’t believe you’re already five, we’ve been doing this thing for five years together!! You teach me something new every day and continue to have that bubbly, bright, fun, silly, sassy, spirit that you have. Continue to be the big sister that you are love you girl !!! Happy birthday 🎂!!!!

Fans fled to the comment section to wish Ryder a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday Ryder ☀️ I hope she had a great day today,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Happiest of birthdays Ryder such a beautiful big girl 🎂🎉🎊💝🥳,” another user commented.

“Wowww 5 already!! Beautiful baby girl,” a third user wrote.

“Teen Mom 2” star Devoin Austin also commented on the post, writing, “HBD Ryder ! 🤎

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

READ NEXT: Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Share Engagement Photos