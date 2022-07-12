Cheyenne Floyd Shares ‘Adorable’ Photos of Her Two Kids

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd recently shared new photos of her two kids, Ryder and Ace, on Instagram.

In the June 29 post, the kids are seen enjoying some fun in the sun, playing with water balloons and painting rocks.

The mother-of-two captioned the post, “water balloons & rock painting all before 10am 😅🥸 I need a nap.”

She included the hashtags “mom life” and “moms of Instagram.”

Fans React to Cheyenne Floyd’s Post

Floyd’s followers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the “adorable” photos.

“They are so freaking cute 😍 Awww [they are] having so much fun 🥰,” one follower wrote.

“You seriously have the cutest kids!!!❤️❤️,” another Instagram user commented.

“How adorable 🥰,” a third user wrote.

“Omg they are so cute!! #momlife is hard sometimes but always worth it,” a fourth user added.

Cheyenne Floyd on Having More Kids

In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Floyd revealed if she would be open to having more kids.

The 29-year-old told the outlet she has “baby fever” but that her fiance, Zach Davis, isn’t sold on having another kid.

“I’m trying to convince [my fiancé], Zach, to give me one more, but he said, ‘No,’” she said. “He shut that down so quick. I need some help convincing him.”

Floyd seemed to have softened to the idea of having more kids over the last year because in January 2021, she told Us Weekly she was “done.”

“I swear. I’m done,” Floyd told the publication. “I keep on saying I am. I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me?”

“I really feel like two is the perfect number,” she continued. “I just want to heal nicely. This is the end for me.”

Cory Wharton Welcomes Third Child

Floyd’s ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton is one “Teen Mom” star that didn’t stop at two kids.

Floyd and Wharton share custody of their five-year-old daughter Ryder. In April 2020, Wharton welcomed his second daughter, Mila, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, according to People, and in June 2022, the MTV star became a father-of-three with the birth of his daughter Maya.

Wharton shared the news in a June 10 Instagram post, telling fans that his daughter Maya was diagnosed with a form of congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia. “The Challenge” alum detailed Maya’s journey with the condition in the caption of the post.

“Maya Grace Wharton 👶🏽💓,” he began. “Don’t really know how to start this off there’s sooo much I [want to] say, so much I’ve felt over the past week.”

“As a parent you’re scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby,” he continued. “First off I [want to] say God is good 🙏🏽 and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!”

Cory told fans that Maya had her first successful surgery earlier this week and is now in recovery. He explained that her condition requires two open-heart surgeries. One of which will take place in the next six months.

He ended the post with a sweet message dedicated to his little girl, letting her know how proud he is of her strength.

