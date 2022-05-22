Cheyenne Floyd Shares Uplifting Message About Self-Love

On May 19, “Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd shared an uplifting message about self-love on Instagram, reminding herself and fans that it is “okay to love on yourself.”

“Woke up this morning feeling low and started strolling through my phone looking at pictures,” she wrote in the caption.

“I quickly reminded myself, you are an amazing mother, entrepreneur and future wife,” she continued. “I am so proud of myself. Sometimes it’s hard for me to step back and toot my own horn… but this morning I had to! This post is for me.”

The ended the post by writing, “It’s okay to love on yourself 🖤.”

Fans React to Cheyenne’s Message

The MTV star received support from fans in the comments who thanked Cheyenne for her encouraging words.

“I don’t think you know how much I needed to see this,” one fan wrote. “You’re incredible! Thank you!”

“You’re inspirational,” another fan commented.

“No room for weakness. You are SO amazing, beautiful inside & out 🔥,” a third user wrote.

A few of Cheyenne’s “Teen Mom: Family Vacation” co-stars also left kind words in the comment section.

“Beautiful queen,” Briana DeJesus wrote.

Jade Cline commented, “QUEEN ❤️❤️❤️ ALWAYS A QUEEN.”

Cheyenne on Planning Her Wedding

Cheyenne caught the attention of fans on Wednesday after she shared a photo of what looked to be her flipping off the camera.

In the photo, Cheyenne is chugging a bottle of champagne in one hand and is using her other hand to raise a finger at the camera.

“When people ask me how wedding planning is going 😎🖕🏾,” she wrote in the caption.

Cheyenne was actually holding up her ring finger in the photo with her beautiful diamond on full display.

Fans commented on the post, encouraging Cheyenne to keep going despite the headaches of planning a wedding.

“Whew it be like that but you’ll be so happy when it’s over,” one Instagram user commented.

“You got this Chey 🔥,” another user wrote.

“Your wedding is going to be well worth the headaches,” a third user chimed in. “I’m already knowing!! Push through & take breaks 💕.”

Briana DeJesus also commented on the post, writing, “😂😂😂 you got this!!!!!”

