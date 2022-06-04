‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Gives Fans a Glimpse at Her New Home

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd recently gave fans an inside look at the construction of her new home.

According to The Sun, Floyd hosted a Q&A session on her June 3 Instagram story in which fans could ask her all their burning questions.

One fan inquired about Floyd’s new home, writing, “are you building your new home? Would [you] share the process?”

The mother-of-two responded to the question by sharing a photo of her semi-finished home, which is still under construction.

“We started the process last year,” she replied to the fan. “It’s been pushed back due to Covid this is the most recent picture of the house!”

You can view the photo HERE.

Cheyenne Floyd Shares Photo From Construction Site

Floyd and her longtime boyfriend, Zach Davis, broke ground on their new home in the fall of 2021.

The “Teen Mom OG” star posted a photo of her and Zach at the construction site alongside the caption, “Davis home coming 2022 🖤🙏🏽.”

In the photo, Zach has one arm wrapped around his fiance and the other arm extended in the air, making a fist gesture.

Cheyenne also has her arms wrapped around her fiance in the photo.

Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Share Wedding Details

Zach Davis got down on one knee in April 2021 during Floyd’s baby shower.

Floyd shared a series of photos from the engagement in an April 25 Instagram post.

The “Are You the One” alum looked stunning in a mid-length white dress with white sandals.

“Speechless… We said Yessss,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you [Zach]. I love youuuuuu!!”

Since the engagement, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their upcoming nuptials.

However, they did reveal a few details about the upcoming ceremony in a May 2022 interview with E! News.

The “Teen Mom” couple told the outlet that fans can expect a “big” wedding.

“Everything’s coming along just as planned,” Davis said, “We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot setup already and we’re just excited to get going. It will be big.”

The couple told E! news that they have not finalized a guestlist yet, but they expect the number of attendees to be around 300.

Floyd also revealed that a few of her “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” co-stars are invited to the wedding.

“We invited everyone,” she told the publication. “We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming.”

Cheyenne Floyd Takes a Trip to the Aquarium

Cheyenne Floyd took her kids to the Aquarium of the Pacific in April 2021. The mother-of-two shared a series of photos of her kids at the Long Beach aquarium on Instagram.

“Aquarium photo dump 🖤,” she wrote in the caption. “Knocking things off Ryder’s Spring break wish list ✅.”

Floyd’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the photos.

“The cutest little family 💕,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love the aquarium🐠,” another user wrote.

“You have such a beautiful family! So happy for you,” a third follower added.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares Glimpse Inside Filming for ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter