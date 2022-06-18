Photos: Cheyenne Floyd’s Daughter Ryder Graduates From Preschool

Congratulations are in order for Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder,5, who recently graduated from preschool. Cheyenne shared the news with fans in a June 17 Instagram post.

The “Teen Mom OG” star posted photos of her little girl wearing a blue cap and gown paired with little black boots. She also included a video of Ryder crossing the stage to receive her diploma.

“Ryder graduated from pre k today.. I cried the whole time 😅. Basically I am not okay 🤣,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans React to Ryder’s Graduation

Floyd’s followers fled to the comment section to congratulate Ryder on her accomplishment.

“Congratulations Ryder 🎓👩‍🎓 absolutely adorable 💖,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Go Ry Ry go!!! Congratulations to your precious girl❤️❤️🎓🎓🎉🎉,” another follower commented.

“Awww Ry is growing up on us,” a third user added.

“She looks so happy go Ryder. I always cry at graduations,” a fourth follower commented.

Cheyenne Floyd Shares Family Vacation Photos

Floyd shared photos of her kids in an April 25 Instagram post. In the pictures, Ryder, 5, and Ace, 1, are seen hanging out by the pool and playing in the ocean during a trip to Hawaii.

“Celebrating my [mom’s] birthday all week but this hotel has a kid poolside and an adult poolside.. guess I won’t see her till we get back home 😂,” she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag “Hawaii photo dump.”

Floyd’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sweet family photos.

“Absolutely beautiful! You and Ryder are twins💕 literally have the same eyes🥰😻. Beautiful family,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Awwwww such a beautiful family 😍,” another user wrote.

“You have some of the cutest kids I have ever freaking seen,” a third user chimed in.

Other fans took the opportunity to wish Cheyenne’s mom a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎈🎊🎂 to your mom. Hope you guys have great fun. Be safe,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Happy birthday to your mom🎂🥂🍾,” another fan wrote.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Calls Out Body-Shamers on Instagram