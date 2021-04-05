Cheyenne Floyd Shares Sad Pregnancy Update

Pregnant Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was worried about her baby’s health in a teaser shared by MTV on April 5. Ryder, the daughter Cheyenne shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, suffers from a rare genetic disease known as VLCAD, a condition where the body is not able to convert some fats into energy.

Ryder had a 25% possibility of inheriting the disease, which has landed her in the hospital multiple times since she was born. Now that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Zach Davis, Cheyenne is having him get tested to find out if their baby could also be diagnosed with VLCAD, meaning the baby wouldn’t be able to break down certain fats the body needs to function.

“I’m getting more anxious about getting the baby’s genetic screening as we did for Ryder,” Cheyenne said in a voiceover. “When Ryder was born she was diagnosed with VLCAD. She doesn’t digest fatty foods normally. She’s been admitted to the hospital multiple times. Because it’s genetic it’s something we have to monitor her entire life.”

Cheyenne opened up about her worries while talking with Zach.

“So the doctor called and explained about the genetic test. If your test comes back negative then the baby has a 50% chance of being a carrier for it like I am. If your test comes back positive, then the baby has a one-in-four chance of having it like Ryder does. So Ryder was in the rare 25%.”

Cheyenne Wanted to See How Zach Felt About the Genetic Testing

Cheyenne revealed her family had been checking in on her to see how she was doing while waiting to find out about the genetic testing, but she wanted to check in on her partner.

“I’m sorry,” Cheyenne said. “I feel like you’ve been kinda thrown into this situation. I know everyone’s always freaking out about how I feel about what’s going on…”

But Zach wasn’t worried. He wanted Cheyenne to focus on their gender reveal party and to keep her stress level down.

“I feel pretty confident,” Zach said. “I’m not gonna sit here and look negative on it.”

“In these types of situations, I just feel like it’s out of my control,” he continued. “I feel like it’s only going to stress you out so I gotta be positive. Why dwell on the negative then? It’s only going to stress you out.”

Cheyenne Said The Situation ‘Sucks’

Zach might not have been worried, but Cheyenne lamented about their situation.

“It sucks that we have to have this conversation. It sucks that we have to take these steps. It sucks that the baby is at risk. It sucks that Ryder has VLCAD,” she said. “I can go on forever with my life about the things that suck about it.”

Zach remained steadfast, saying: “I feel like at the end of the day I don’t think I have it.”

The Teen Mom OG star, however, was still unsure. “I would just be so confused and shocked,” she said. “I’ll pray on it.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

