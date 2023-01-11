Cheyenne Floyd Shares an Update on Daughter Ryder’s Health

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Cheyenne Floyd gave fans an update on her daughter Ryder’s health in a January 2022 Instagram story.

Ryder, 5, was born with a rare genetic condition called VLCAD. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), VLCAD is “a condition in which the body is unable to properly break down certain fats into energy.”

Cheyenne has spoken openly about her daughter’s condition on “Teen Mom” and social media. The most recent update came earlier this week when Cheyenne told her Instagram followers Ryder was “feeling down.”

According to The Sun, Cheyenne shared a photo of Ryder on her story alongside a message detailing her daughter’s next steps to manage her condition.

“Ryder hasn’t been feeling well the past few days and we have been talking to her genetics team to see if she had to go in,” Cheyenne wrote, The Sun reported. “Today she was feeling down about being sick and missing Maya so Auntie sent some treats. We love you. It truly takes a village.”

Cheyenne on Creating Awareness for VLCAD

Since her daughter’s diagnosis, Cheyenne has been working hard to create awareness about the condition. In a September 2018 interview with Us Weekly, the “Teen Mom” star revealed she was starting a nonprofit to help those suffering with metabolic conditions.

“We’re starting a nonprofit,” she told the outlet. “It’s really rare and I knew nothing about it up until I had her. It’s a huge part of our lives, and we’re opening that up to the viewers as well.”

In January 2022, Cheyenne opened up to Insider about the early days after Ryder’s diagnosis and her decision to speak out and become an advocate.

“The first eight months of Ryder’s life were a blur,” she told the outlet. “I was feeding her every two hours, waking her up at night, and worrying about her even in the few minutes I could have been sleeping.”

“In those moments, I felt so alone,” she continued. “Even online there were no support groups and very few resources.”

The mother-of-two said her mindset changed after she decided to speak out on social media.

“When I shared Ryder’s diagnosis on social media, messages came in from around the world,” she told Insider. “Suddenly, it didn’t feel like VLCAD was so rare, and I didn’t feel so alone.”

Cheyenne said the support she received online drove her decision to start Rage Regardless Ry, a nonprofit aimed at helping families struggling with metabolic conditions.

Cheyenne Floyd Shares Family Photo on Christmas

Cheyenne caught fans’ attention on December 25 after she shared photos of her family wearing matching pajamas on Instagram.

“Our first Christmas married and in our new home ❤️ felt extremely blessed today,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved getting an inside look at how the MTV star spent the holidays. They took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the photos.

“Merry Christmas to your beautiful family ❤️ you deserve all the happiness,” one follower wrote.

“What a cute little family you have. God bless and Merry Christmas,” another Instagram user wrote.

