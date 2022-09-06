Cheyenne Floyd Exposes Details About Man Who ‘Shot At’ Her

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd said she was in “complete and utter shock” after someone she knew shot at her, her fiance, and her two kids while they were driving to a doctor’s appointment.

Floyd, 29, opened up about the incident for the first time on the September 6 premiere of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

The star sat down for a confessional with her fiance, Zach Davis.

“From the outside my life looks perfect but to be honest I haven’t been transparent about what’s really been going on,” Floyd said. “This next chapter, I’m ready to get closure.”

Floyd never expected someone to shoot at her.

“It’s so weird because I pictured this moment, this exact moment, so many times as far as how we were going to explain this,” she said. “It’s like, you never think that it would be you. I never thought that something like this would happen to me.”

Floyd knew something was wrong when she looked at Davis and he had a green laser on his face.

“I looked at who was holding the gun and it was somebody we both knew,” Davis said about the shooter, who remained unidentified. “Not only is it that we know him, he’s been here at Chey’s house. There’s pictures with him. And all of a sudden you just start hearing the shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius.”

“It was the worst feeling in the world,” he added.

Police Said Floyd & Her Family Are Lucky To Be Alive

After the incident, authorities told the “Teen Mom” star she and her family were lucky they survived the shooting.

“It is a miracle that we are still here,” Floyd said.

“And God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there, they said they do not understand how we’re all alive,” the MTV star explained, wiping away tears. “And hearing it over and over and over again I just wanted them to all stop staying it. Because I had to pinch myself to make sure that I understood that I was alive.”

The shooting likely happened in July.

At the time, Floyd sent out a series of cryptic tweets that confused fans.

Davis & Floyd Were Nervous About Seeing Their Shooter in Court

David and Floyd filmed with MTV while they drove to their first court appearance related to the shooting, where they were nervous to see the assailant.

The couple was disappointed to discover that the court date was pushed back.

“We get zero closure and we’ve moved nowhere forward in this,” Floyd said in a confessional.

“At what point is this gonna be over,” the “Teen Mom” star said while talking to her mother. “It’s like we’re stuck in a constant replay of the worse day of your life.

“Everything is just a trigger,” Floyd said. “Everything is a reminder.”

The “Teeen Mom” star started to get emotional.

“I feel like he didn’t kill us but he took so much from us… It’s just not fair,” she said. “I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids had to go through that.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.