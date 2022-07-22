Cheyenne Floyd Reveals She’s Recovering from Surgery

Concern for Cheyenne Floyd among some “Teen Mom” fans started to wane after she continued to post vague messages about her health.

Floyd first started to hint something was off in a July 6 tweet. Since then, she’s shared several cryptic messages but given no reason answers about what was happening behind the scenes.

The mother-of-two disclosed she wasn’t sick but had some type of surgery.

“I wasn’t sick,” Floyd wrote on Instagram stories on July 21. “I had to have a surgery and I am recovering very well.”

“It’s hard to answer some questions because it will just lead to more questions and I would like to explain everything from the beginning so we just have to wait for TM to air,” she continued. “That will everything explain everything.”

The recovery led Floyd to take a break from her podcast, “Think Loud Crew.”

“I am coming back!” she told her followers. “I needed to take some time off to get my head together but I’ll be back soon!”

Floyd’s posts led some people to think she had a routine procedure, while others suspected she had plastic surgery.

“100% MTV finally told the girls to stop posting about their boring a** lives and routine medical procedures so they can keep making the show,” one person wrote.

“I’m going to guess that she had her boobs done again,” another fan suspected. “On girls night in she said they were different sizes and is going to get them redone after she is done having kids. She’s going to probably say her implant leaked or something.”

Others accused Floyd of secretly having a Brazilian butt lift or tummy tuck.

The most popular response, with at least 200 upvotes, was laced with snark. “I signed a contract for it to exclusively air on MTV but I couldn’t stop myself from posting about it for attention so pls keep the sympathy coming but stop asking me for details xoxo,” the person said.

Floyd’s Co-stars Have Been Sending Her Gifts

While fans are in the dark about Floyd’s recovery, people like Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus have sent “get well” packages to the “Teen Mom OG” alum.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their prayers,” Floyd told her friends. “I’ll be able to explain more later right now I am focused on healing.”

“Coming home to flowers from Briana DeJesus after these past few days was so thoughtful,” Floyd said in another Instagram story post. “Thank you so much.”

Will Floyd Have More Children?

Floyd doesn’t plan on having more kids in the future. She and Zach Davis welcomed their son, Ace, in May 2021 — and that might be Floyd’s final pregnancy.

A fan asked Floyd if her fiance wants more children.

“Y’all can ask him… But he will say no,” Floyd said via Instagram stories on July 21. “Ryder & Ace are more than enough.. we have talked bout adopting/foster in the future but that’s it.”

Ryder, 5, is Floyd’s child from her brief relationship with “Challenge” star Cory Wharton.

Davis and Floyd tried to make their relationship work after she became pregnant with Wharton’s daughter, but the couple split in 2018. They reconnected in 2020 and were engaged by 2021. Their nuptials are slated to take place in California on September 26, 2022.