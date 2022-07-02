Inside Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis’ Wedding Registry

“Teen Mom” stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are getting ready to tie the knot on September 29. The MTV couple registered at Williams Sonoma and included items like a $200 toaster and a $600 blender, as first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Other high-end items include a $400 KitchenAid stand mixer, a $550 air fryer, a stainless steel utensils set costing $329, and a $250 salad bowl. Floyd and Davis are also accepting gift cards to Williams Sonoma, according to their public registry.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Floyd and David are registered as “several” places.

Floyd and Davis have one child together, a 1-year-old son, Ace. Floyd is also the mother of 5-year-old Ryder K, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

The Davis’ Are Planning a ‘Big’ Bash

Floyd and Davis are planning a “big” party for their wedding celebration.

“Everything’s coming along just as planned,” Davis told E! News in May. “We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot set up already and we’re just excited to get going.”

Their party will be a star-studded event, including MTV stars from “Teen Mom” and other reality TV shows.

“We invited everyone,” Floyd told E! News. “There are people from ‘Teen Mom,’ ‘The Challenge,’ ‘Are You the One?,’ ‘Ex on the Beach,’ ‘Black Ink Tattoo.’ We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming.”

Floyd first appeared on MTV when she participated in season 3 of Are You the One? in 2015. She went on to meet Cory Wharton on “The Challenge: Rivals 3” the following year.

Her relationship with Wharton was short-lived, and Floyd didn’t confirm Wharton was the father of her child until Ryder was six months old. She was dating Davis at the time she became pregnant with Ryder and didn’t know Wharton was the father until they did a DNA test.

Floyd joined “Teen Mom OG” in 2018, causing some backlash since she was 24 when she became pregnant with Ryder.

Floyd and Davis split during her first season on “Teen Mom.” She briefly dated Baltimore rapper Matt Walker before ultimately reconnecting with Davis in 2020.

Will MTV Film Floyd’s Wedding?

Floyd wasn’t sure if MTV cameras would be rolling at her wedding, but she wasn’t opposed to the idea. Her parents, however, felt differently.

“It’s a work in progress,” Floyd said to E! News. “We are open to it. My parents are not…I have asked that our normal crew can attend our wedding. I don’t want them to work that day. I feel like they’re such a big part of our relationship and our family. We want them there to celebrate with us.”

The “Teen Mom” star she and Davis are in a great place.

“There’s just full support. To be in such a beautiful, loving relationship and to have the support of my partner is the best feeling,” she told E! News. “Someone asked me earlier, ‘Are you happy now?’ I’m so happy I could cry. We’ve had quite the journey but we’re good.”

Floyd is slated to appear on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which doesn’t have a premiere date yet.