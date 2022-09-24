Fans Flip Over Cheyenne Floyd’s Weed Bar At Bridal Shower

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd celebrated her bridal shower, but not all fans liked the favor she sent home with her guests.

Floyd had a bud bar at her California event, so partygoers could take a bud of marijuana on their way out. She also included matches and lighters.

While having a bud bar at a party isn’t exactly mainstream, it’s not illegal where Floyd lives.

California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996 through the Compassionate Use Act. Twenty years later, the recreational use of marijuana became legal.

Floyd shared a picture of herself standing in front of the bud bar via Instagram.

“My bridal shower was absolutely stunning and I can’t wait to share more photos!” Floyd captioned a September 18 photo. “One of the highlights was the flower bar by @viola 💜 our guest loved this & got to take home some treats!”

Viola, the company Floyd used for her favors, promises to sell “premium products with purpose.”

Floyd isn’t the first notable person to have marijuana buds as favors. NBA star Draymond Green had a bud bar of his own, as well as some pre-rolled blunts, according to Fansided.

Fans Were Torn Over Floyd’s Bud Bar

While some people didn’t think there was anything wrong with offering marijuana as a party favor, not everyone was excited about the idea.

A discussion about Floyd’s choice took place on Reddit after an original poster asked: “Thoughts on this Budbar at Cheyennes bridal shower?? I’ve never seen this done before is it like an open bar type thing? do you get to smoke as much as you want? Take some home, etc???”

One of the most popular comments came from someone whos said a bud bar was a better alternative to an open bar.

“100% prefer this over an open bar but I would maybe do edibles and maybe some pre rolled stuff,” they wrote.

Not everyone was comfortable with the idea.

“Man I’m getting old because this is still weird to me. 😂 to think, that would have put you in jail for quite a while when I was younger,” they said.

“Sue me, but weed themed weddings and pre wedding events are the tackiest thing I’ve ever seen,” another said.

Floyd Is Planning A Big Wedding

The “Teen Mom” star and her fiance, Zach Davis, are planning a lavish event for their wedding in Passadena, California, on September 29.

“Everything’s coming along just as planned,” Davis told E! Online in May. “We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot setup already and we’re just excited to get going. It will be big.”

Their guest list includes some familiar faces from MTV.

“We invited everyone,” Floyd told E! Online. “There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming.”

Briana DeJesus revealed she might not be able to attend the wedding because a hurricane could hit Florida — DeJesus’ home state — the day before Floyd’s party.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.