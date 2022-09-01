Teen Mom Star Arrested on Identity Theft & Grand Theft Charges

Zach Davis, the fiance of “Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd, isn’t going into his September 29 wedding with a clean slate. The MTV star faced a series of charges in October 2018, which include identity theft and grand theft, The Sun wrote in a September 1 article.

Davis was accused of opening a cell phone account in someone else’s name.

“On the date of the indictment, suspect Davis opened a new Verizon Wireless account and purchased a cellphone from the cellular phone booth located inside the Walmart,” the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office told The Sun. “Suspect Davis provided the salesperson with the victim’s information.”

Davis was charged with one count of grand larceny and five counts of false personation and cheats, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The five counts of identity theft were dropped and Davis pleaded no contest to the grand larceny charge in September 2019, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported in January 2022.

The following month, a judge sentenced Davis to 32 days in jail and placed him on three years of probation after he was found guilty, The Ashley wrote.

Davis faced a DUI charge in January 2020 and acquired a series of theft charges in 2015, The Ashley reported.

How Viewers Found Out About Davis’ Arrest Record

Floyd and Davis have never discussed his legal problems on “Teen Mom.” Even after his arrests were reported about by various outlets, they still remained mom in the situation.

But they couldn’t keep them quiet forever.

Davis’ legal problems came to the forefront when he was arrested at LAX in January 2022 after returning to the U.S. from a trip to Mexico with Floyd, TMZ reported. He was detained after U.S. customs agents found out he had outstanding arrest warrants related to violating probation for his theft and DUI cases, TMZ said.

Davis is slated to appear in front of a judge to answer for his January 3, 2002, arrest on October 20, 2022, The Sun wrote.

Floyd Was ‘Shot At’ While Her Children Were in the Car

Since July, Floyd has been dealing with a mystery health problem, but viewers were left in the dark about her situation until MTV published her bio for their upcoming series, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“Cheyenne reveals she was shot at while driving her car with her children Ryder and Ace,” the bio says. “She undergoes surgery for her injury and plans her dream wedding to Zach.”

Ryder, 5, is the daughter she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Cory Wharton, and 1-year-old Ace is from her relationship with Davis.

Floyd admitted she was “nervous” for the new season to air.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life than this season,” she told Hollywood Life.

“Oh my gosh, I was filming the other day and I was sitting and crying. This is my season that I’m the most nervous for,” she continued. “I’ve been with MTV…I think going on like seven or eight years, and I’ve done a couple shows. I’ve never been as nervous as I am right now.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.