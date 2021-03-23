‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Calls Out MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd had some words for MTV after a segment that showed her ring shopping aired. The star took to Twitter to clap back after fans accused her of being extravagant for looking at a $60,000 ring with boyfriend Zach Davis.

“Zach & I booked the meeting with the Diamond Reserve to have a ‘diamond education lesson,” she tweeted on March 17, the day after their ring shopping segment aired. “I know nothing about diamond clarity/color.. she showed us many rings of all prices but they chose to show the most expensive one and leave out the lesson.” She added two emojis, one that was yawning and another that rolled its eyes to show her disappointment.

The clip showed the couple learning about engagement rings during an online session with Diamond Reserve. They were shown various diamonds and when they got to the most expensive one Cheyenne said, “Oh that’s nice. Come on, just think about that on my hand.” She also told Zach he had “a lot” to think about.

Cheyenne, 28, and Zach, 30, are expecting their first child together, a son they’re planning to call Ace. While fans suspected Cheyenne was pregnant with her second child for months, the MTV personality confirmed the news on Instagram in December 2020. This is Zach’s first child and Cheyenne’s second.

She shares daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, who she met on The Challenge: Rivals III. She reportedly did not tell Cory he was Ryder’s father until she was six months old. Zach and Cheyenne previously broke up because of her co-parenting relationship with Cory.

Cheyenne Was Slammed on Social Media

Cheyenne received some backlash from viewers on social media. Under her tweet where she blasted MTV, netizens told Cheyenne she doesn’t need to have a diamond at all — let alone a $60,000 diamond.

“Did they tell you that diamonds are basically worthless and hold no value,” one wrote. “Get you a gorgeous Moissanite or lab-made diamond for way less.”

She faced a similar blowback on Reddit. “Girl does not need to be on Teen Mom for income,” original poster evilpixie369 wrote. “I understand it’s a tv show about the struggles of different teens in different circumstances, but her bougie lifestyle is too much.”

Cheyenne didn’t issue any further comments on her engagement ring meeting.

Cheyenne’s Family Is ‘Nagging’ Her to Get Married

Tomorrow night on #TeenMomOG, Ryder's daddy is home! 🥺 And @CoryWharton missed quite a bit while he was gone… pic.twitter.com/eEmCvd9jL8 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 22, 2021

In last week’s episode, Cheyenne and Zach talked about how their families were pressuring them to get engaged now that they knew a baby was on the way. However, Cheyenne wanted to take a break from talking about wedding bells so she could focus on her pregnancy and Ryder.

“Now that Zach and I looked at rings I wanna leave the ball in his court, even though I know my family won’t stop nagging me until we get married,” she said in a voice-over.

When Cheyenne met up with her father, one of the topics he brought up was an engagement. “Well, you know about the baby and now we’re trying to play catchup with everything else,” she said. “Dad, we talked about marriage. It’s not like we keeping bringing it up every time.”

Her dad was confused that Cheyenne and Zach both said they wanted to get married but weren’t engaged yet. “I don’t know. I think he’s trying to figure out how to buy a ring,” she said. “I think we have to wait for him to propose. He wants to propose — let’s give the man a chance to do so.”

Cheyenne’s father argued that rings weren’t important — he didn’t even give her mother a real ring — but the MTV personality was not giving up on the diamond. “No, let’s not forget a ring,” she said. “Let’s get the ring.”

