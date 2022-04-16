Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Share Engagement Photos

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis posed for a romantic engagement photo shoot nearly one year after Zach proposed.

According to Us Weekly, the happy couple got engaged in April 2021 during Cheyenne’s baby shower. People Magazine reported that the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Ace, in May 2021, but few details have been released regarding the upcoming wedding.

Cheyenne gave fans a glimpse at her Save the Date card in an April 2022 Instagram story, letting fans know the wedding will take place in September 2022.

Cheyenne & Zach’s Engagement Photo Shoot

Cheyenne shared photos from the engagement shoot on Instagram alongside the caption, “I will forever be your rider 🖤.” She included the hashtag “engagement photos.”

Cheyenne looked stunning in the black-and-white photos. One picture showed the bride-to-be sitting in a white convertible filled with flowers while Zach looked at her lovingly. Cheyenne wore a short white dress and a veil, while Zach wore white pants, a white button-down, and a dark jacket.

Cheyenne’s friends and “Teen Mom” co-stars commented on the post to express their thoughts on the photo shoot.

“Teen Mom: Family Vacation” star Maci Bookout commented on the post, writing, “the way you two look at each other 🥰 I’m so happy for you both and can’t wait for the wedding!!!!!!”

Briana DeJesus also shared her thoughts on the photos, writing, “what a beautiful couple. Love you guys❤️.”

Ryder’s Alice in Wonderland Themed Party

Cheyenne threw an extravagant tea party to celebrate her daughter Ryder’s fifth birthday. The “Are You the One” alum shared photos from Ryder’s special day on Instagram alongside a happy birthday message.

“Ryder In Wonderland 🌟. It’s tradition in our family that at 5 the little girls host a tea party for their birthdays,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so happy to keep the tradition going! Thank you so much to everyone who came and showed Ryder love!! 🎉🥳”

Ryder was perfectly dressed for the occasion wearing a light pink dress, white gloves, white sunglasses, and a tiara.

Cheyenne went all out for Ryder’s big day. The Alice in Wonderland themed event included an ice cream cart, Alice in Wonderland-themed cookies, and a playground.

Cheyenne Celebrates Ryder’s Birthday on Instagram

Cheyenne took to Instagram on April 7 to wish Ryder a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. The MTV star posted a series of photos of Ryder holding a large number five balloon alongside a lengthy caption.

“My baby girl is five today,” she wrote in the caption. “I woke up with so much gratitude and emotion thinking about everything we have gone through together, and how blessed we are. When Ryder came into the world, my life was forever changed, and I owe so much to her. Ryder made me a stronger, smarter, and better version of myself. She made me understand patience, self-confidence, self-worth, and love. I fight harder because of her. I love harder because of her.”

