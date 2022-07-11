‘Teen Mom’ Stars Enforce Rules for Guests at Their Wedding

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are getting ready to tie the knot.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the couple, who is getting married September of this year, is inviting 300 guests to the event.

Fellow “Teen Mom” stars who will be in attendance include Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge, Catelynn Lowell, and Tyler Baltierra.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the attire is black tie. Men are required to wear a tuxedo and women have been asked to wear a floor-length dress.

The website reads, “We want you to be fully present with us to experience every moment and therefore this will be a completely unplugged ceremony & reception. The photographer and videographer will be the only one expected to take photos & videos.”

Children are not invited to the wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘We Invited Everyone’

In May, E! Online interviewed Floyd and Davis. At the time, Davis shared, “Everything’s coming along just as planned… We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot setup already and we’re just excited to get going. It will be big.”

Floyd later added, “We invited everyone… There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming.”

Three outfit changes are also expected to take place, according to E!.

In regards to the “Teen Mom” crew, Floyd explained, “I have asked that our normal crew can attend our wedding. I don’t want them to work that day. I feel like they’re such a big part of our relationship and our family. We want them there to celebrate with us.”

Davis echoed those sentiments. While discussing his adoration for his soon-to-be wife, he said, “I just love this woman’s passion and her work ethic. She feels like she has to go every day and I can’t do nothing but respect it and I love her to death. By far, you are just immaculate in everything that you do and I love you.”

Davis & Floyd’s Children’s Book

In her interview with E!, Floyd confirmed that she and Davis will be releasing a children’s book called, “Ryder K The Mini Boss: Little Hands, Big Dreams.”

She told the outlet, “We want to teach our kids that you can have anything that you want. You can accomplish any dream that you want and the world is yours. Take it on.”

Floyd’s children, Ryder and Ace, are signed with a print and commercial agency, which Floyd announced in December.

She wrote on Instagram, “I am so proud of both of my babies! Last week they both got signed to a print & commercial agency. It’s full circle because it was the same agency I was with as a child. As of yesterday, Ace has already booked his first job! It’s an amazing feeling being able to help Ryder follow her passions, ‘mom, I want to be a Disney kid’ and y’all know I will move mountains to make it happen! I can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds for our family.”