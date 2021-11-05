‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Think Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Secretly Got Married

“Teen Mom OG” fans are speculating that Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis secretly got married after Zach shared a post on Instagram in which he refers to Cheyenne as his wife.

Zach’s Instagram Post Caught the Attention of Fans

On November 5, 2021, Zach posted a photo of Cheyenne and him in front of a construction site. In the picture, Zach has one arm around Cheyenne and the other raised in the air in a fist. The couple’s photo is adorable, but the suggestive caption is what caught the attention of “Teen Mom OG” fans.

Zach captioned the photo, “Instead of putting diamonds in my watch, my wife and I buss down some dirt and build a home.” Zach calling Cheyenne his “wife” led fans to wonder if the couple secretly got married.

The couple got engaged in April 2021. Zach surprised Cheyenne with a romantic proposal during the baby shower for their son Ace, born in May 2021. Zach shared a photo of him down on one knee proposing to Cheyenne on Instagram with the caption, “She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiance @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together!”

The couple hasn’t posted any updates with regards to the wedding date, but the recent post made fans wonder if the couple already tied the knot. One fan commented on the post, “It’s the fact you called her your WIFE for me [red heart emoji]. Another fan commented, “Did you get married?”

The couple hasn’t confirmed whether they are officially husband and wife yet, but they are soon to be homeowners.

While some fans were busy focusing on Zach’s choice of words, others chimed in to congratulate the couple on their new home. One Instagram user wrote, “Best adult decision!!! [clapping hands emoji] [red heart emoji]. Congrats !!! A Home is way more important than a diamond watch [crying-laughing face emoji]. Another user commented, “[four clapping hands emojis] y’all are motivation!!! Love to see y’all win!!!! Congratulations.

Cheyenne Faced Backlash from Fans for Not Being a ‘Real Teen Mom’

Cheyenne Floyd joined the “Teen Mom OG” cast in 2018 and received backlash from fans for not being a “real teen mom.” Cheyenne was 23 when she gave birth to her first child, Ryder, who she co-parents with ex Cory Wharton.

In September 2018, Cheyenne took to Instagram to announce she would be joining the cast. She captioned the photo, “We are excited to be joining MTV Teen Mom OG! Although I was not a teen parent, I am a young parent and hope that my story and our experiences help other families.”

The post received criticism from “Teen Mom” fans who suggested Cheyenne should not be on the show. One Instagram user wrote, “Why are you even on teen mom? U had Ryder when u [were] what 20? For real bro this is just messed up you don’t deserve to be on this show for real.” Another user commented, “This makes no sense.”

In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, Cheyenne addressed the criticism she received for joining the cast.

“It’s annoying to keep saying the same thing over and over that I know I am not a teen mom,” Cheyenne told the publication. The reality TV star said even though she was not a teenger when she had her daughter Ryder, she is still a young parent and thinks sharing her experience will be helpful to other young moms.

“I was 23 when I found out I was pregnant, in my eyes young,” she told the outlet. “When the opportunity came to be on the show I saw it as a chance to help others by telling my story.”

Season 9 of “Teen Mom” is currently airing on MTV.