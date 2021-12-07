Fans Predict Kailyn Lowry Will Flip Over Chris Lopez’s Baby Name

“Teen Mom 2” fans predicted Kailyn Lowry would be upset when she found out what her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, named his third son. Lopez confirmed he and his partner welcomed a baby boy on a November 30, 2021, episode of his podcast, “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.”

The star didn’t immediately reveal the name of his third child, but some fans suspected he hinted at the baby’s moniker when he vaguely tweeted “CJ” on December 6, 2021.

“Can’t wait to see the fit Kail throws,” an original poster wrote on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of Lopez’s tweet.

A majority of the people commenting in the thread assumed “CJ” stood for Christopher, Jr. and took it as a baby name announcement.

“LMAO. Chris is the ultimate f****** troll and Kail really met her match with him. Watch him become an IG Dad with Chris Jr. just to piss her off,” read one of the most popular comments.

Fans online suspected Lopez was being spiteful toward his ex.

“I can’t help but feel like he is publicly poking at her and poking at her with all of this,” said a social media user. “Like she’s clearly losing it and he’s just rubbing salt in the wound that this is the baby he is going to step up for.”

Most people wrote Lowry was probably going to be upset over the situation if the baby’s name was, in fact, Chris, Jr. “Damn lol kail is probably ripping her hair out rn,” they wrote.

Lowry Took a Long Time to Name Her Sons

Lowry, 29, had a hard time deciding on names for 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed, the sons she shared with Lopez, 27.

When Creed was first born, Lowry announced his name was Romello Creed Lowry. For months it wasn’t clear if she was calling the baby by his middle name or his first name, though she now refers to her youngest child as Creed. When he was five months old, Lowry revealed the child’s name was changed to Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez.

When it came to finding Lux’s name, Lowry took eight weeks to decide because she and Lopez couldn’t agree.

“It took me so long to name the baby because I was trying to work with Chris to agree on the name,” Lowry told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in 2017. “But we just couldn’t agree. Until we ended things [between us] for good and I decided I would just pick something I loved and he agreed to the first name [we picked] prior to me deciding it would be the name for sure.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star added she and Lopez were considering “Christian” before she made an executive decision.

Lopez Said He ‘Loves’ Being a Dad

Lopez said it felt different to become a father for the third time, and added that he loved being a parent.

“I love being a dad, I promise you,” the father-of-three said on his podcast, per In Touch Weekly. “But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good.”

“Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys,” he continued. “[I’m] sitting here thinking, ‘Dang, I got three.’ What the hell is going on?”

Lopez might not be finished having children just yet. The Deleware resident added that he would like to have a baby girl.

