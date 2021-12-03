Chris Lopez Addresses Paternity Rumors on Instagram Live

In an Instagram live video posted on December 3, 2021, Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, opened up about the rumors that Creed is not his son.

In the video, which is no longer active, according to The Sun, Lopez read a post in the comments section: “My kids look nothing like me and they came out of me. What was the point of that comment?”

He replied, “I think the point of that comment is that I’ve seen people say that Creed isn’t mine.” Lopez quickly added, “How can people still seriously say that? We are a year, a long time, in with my child now.”

The reality star concluded, “Other than that, I don’t care to explain.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Number of Fans Have Questioned if Creed Is Lopez’s Son

This isn’t the first time Lopez has discussed his paternity with fans, and it certainly isn’t the first time a viewer has accused Lopez of lying about being Creed’s father.

One year ago, a Reddit user wrote, “I’ve been a part of the faction that believes Creed is not Chris’s child.”

Around the same time, per The Hollywood Gossip, someone wrote on Lowry’s Instagram page, “Why does the new baby look like Isaac rather than his real brother. LOL. Am I missing something?” Another added, “I mean, Creed looks nothing like [your] last kid, and don’t they have the same dad? I’m confused.”

Lowry, for one, has been quick to shut down the rumors that Creed is not Lopez’s child. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Lowry responded to the aforementioned comments by writing, “It’s 2020, [and] we are still confused about how genetics work?!? [I’m] confused.”

She added, “Yes, Chris is his dad. But I’m white, so there was a possibility that our child could be white. Imagine that.”

Lopez Recently Announced the Birth of His Third Son

On his podcast on November 30, 2021, Lopez announced the birth of his third son. He shared, “I’m a dad of three now. Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys … [I’m] sitting here thinking, ‘Dang, I got three.’ What the hell is going on?”

He added, “I want a girl though.”

At first, Lowry congratulated her ex on Instagram. In a since-deleted Instagram story, per In Touch Weekly, she wrote, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family. So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

But not all of Lowry’s posts have been congratulatory. In fact, fans believe that just hours after news about Lopez’s new addition to his family surfaced, Lowry went to social media with a salty post.

Lowry posted a TikTok with the caption, “My ex when nobody’s around.” In the video, Lowry is making a disgruntled face.

In a Reddit thread titled, “Kail’s petty AF video in response to Chris’ picture of his newborn,” one user wrote, “For her sanity and dignity she should stop.” Another commented, “How can we cancel Kail ?”

A third wrote, “I can’t imagine being this petty and pressed about someone who never wanted a relationship, tried to give up his rights to one kid, and ‘allegedly’ mutually abused each other. They’re both so annoying with their games.”

It appears that despite what anyone thinks about Lopez becoming a father once again, they’re disapproving of Lowry’s response to the news.