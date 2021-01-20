Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez on Dating Kailyn Lowry Again

On the same day rumors were swirling about Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin potentially having an affair, her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez talked about potentially get back together with the mother-of-four on his podcast, “Pressure Talks with Single Dads–PTSD.” The conversation started after Chris co-host, mononymously known as “Bread,” asked if the father was still in love with Kailyn.

Chris said he pleaded “the fifth,” but he opened up with Bread asked if he’d ever get back with the MTV star. “I can’t answer that right now…it’s iffy,” he said, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. “To me, it would have to be later down the line. It’s too much…hurt….the hardest thing is leaving a relationship you didn’t want to be leave…you lose trust.”

Chris then added that it’s hard for him to get over people, so he cuts them out of his life so he can heal.

Chris seems to have taken Kailyn lead by starting a podcast of his own. The MTV personality currently does two podcasts: “Coffee Convos” with friend Lindsie Chrisley and “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Vee Rivera, the wife of her ex-boyfriend, Jo. She regularly talks about her personal life on the podcasts, including how she feels about things with Chris.

The former couple has two children together: 6-month-old Creed Romello and 3-year-old Lux Russell. Kailyn shares 11-year-old son Isaac with Jo and 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Chris Is Working on Forgiving Kailyn

During an earlier episode of “PTSD,” Chris told Bread he would like to forgive Kailyn. The two have had a tumultuous relationship, which includes an incident infamously known as “Hairgate.” The Situation arose after Chris cut Lux’s hair in September 2020 without Kailyn’s permission.

Following the scandal, Kailyn was arrested for allegedly “punching” Chris, though she denied the allegations through her rep. Chris has also battled legal problems because of his relationship with Kailyn. He was detained in January 2020 after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse (PFA) order that was placed against him by Kailyn.

“I’m trying to forgive my kids’ mother in a sense. That’s been hard. That ain’t been easy,” Chris said in the beginning of January 2021. “That’s probably the hardest one to forgive is my kids’ mother just for the simple fact we’ve been through so much and my stuff been so public.”

Javis Ex Indirectly Accused Him of Have an Affair With Kailyn While They Were Together

Chris’ comments about potentially getting back together with Kailyn came at an interesting time, considering Lauren Comeau essentially said Javi and Kailyn might have been hooking while they were together. (Kailyn has accused Javi of trying to “f*** her” two times on Teen Mom 2.)

Lauren, who shares 2-year-old son Eli with Javi, confirmed for the first time that she and Javi split during an Instagram live on January 19. The mother-of-one was reportedly triggered after she saw that Javi purchased Kailyn’s old car. “If you see Javi driving around in a black Suburban today, now you know why,” she during the Instagram live.

“I’m thankful that I obviously found out. But this has been going on for three years, you know, I think there’s a lot more that none of us know, and only two people know,” she continued. “I think there’s a lot more truth to it.”

