Chris Lopez Reacts to Kailyn Lowry’s Fat-Shaming Claim

Future “Teen Mom 2” personality Chris Lopez didn’t mince words when it came to addressing Kailyn Lowry’s fat-shaming allegation. Lowry leaked a text from Lopez, where he insinuated she should exercise more.

The former couple has two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. Though Lopez previously declined to appear on “Teen Mom 2” with Lowry and his children, he reportedly signed a contract for the upcoming season.

Lopez defended himself via Instagram live on September 3 after Lowry alleged he fat-shamed her, saying his children’s mother didn’t share the full exchange.

“Let’s just put it in terms like this: Y’all just say that the father should respect the mother of their kids. I understand that and you’re totally right but should the mother respect the father of her children as well? Is that not the same thing?” he asked his followers in the live, which was recorded by fan account Teen Mom Talk.

“So basically you’re saying it’s okay for the mother or a female to disrespect a man but a man can’t,” he added.

Lopez denied that he body-shamed his ex. “I never called anyone fat. If you look at my messages, it didn’t even say I called someone fat,” the father-of-two maintained. “It actually says something totally opposite. So you’re adding in a word that I did not say. I stopped myself.”

Lopez said it wasn’t in his nature to poke fun at someone’s weight and denied any wrongdoing. “It’s not my pattern. I didn’t do anything wrong. Am I wrong? Why? Cause I stated the obvious,” he said. “Body shaming is basically saying you’re fat as s***… That is body shaming.”

Lopez Blamed Lowry for His Comments

Lopez didn’t take responsibility for what he said and in turn blamed the mother-of-four for what he said to her, though he didn’t reference Lowry by name.

“Somebody talking s*** and you got a response for them talking s***, that’s not body shaming. I get it. There’s some sensitive people on here I understand that,” he said.

Lopez wasn’t interested in sharing the full conversation. “I understand my comment y’all only saw what I wrote and that’s it,” he said. “If they didn’t post what they said then that’s what it is bro. I’m gonna take it at that. I’m not here to play tit for tat. I’m not gonna post what they said.”

“If they offended by what they said, then my bad. Stop talking s***,” he continued. “That’s how I look at this shit. I don’t care.”

Lowry Outted Lopez on Social Media

It wasn’t immediately clear how the interaction started. In the texts shared by 29-year-old Lowry, the “Coffee Convos” host praised her ex.

“Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I’m so proud of you. I’ll be there too so see you then,” she said, per Us Weekly.

The 27-year-old replied, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks.”

Lowry then created a poll that read, “Which baby daddy is fat shaming?” There were three oprtions: Jo [Rivera], Javi [Marroquin] and Lopez, who was marked as the correct answer in the poll.

In addition to sharing Creed and Lux with Lopez, she also has two more sons. Lowry shares oldest son Isaac Elliot, 11, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

