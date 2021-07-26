Teen Mom’s Chris Lopez Weighs In on Ex’s Latest Scandal

Chris Lopez is weighing on the recent scandal involving his ex, Kailyn Lowry, and Lauren Comeau.

In an Instagram live on July 24, according to The Sun, Lopez was asked if he feels bad for Comeau. He replied, “I’m not even going to lie, I actually do. That s**t corny, what people are doing, that s**t corny.”

Lopez has three children with Lowry.

What was the situation Lopez was referencing? What went down between Comeau and Lowry?

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Slams Comeau on Instagram Live

As pointed out in a previous Heavy article, Lowry went on Instagram live on July 22 and offered her own account of what went down between her ex, Javi Marroquin, and Lauren Comeau.

“From what I understand, Lauren knew I was going to… Wyoming to visit a friend. Javi asked if he could come and I said absolutely… [Lauren] got really upset that, I guess, Javi asked for Eli. As soon as he asked for Eli– this is the story that I’m told– she punched him in the face, several times, and kicked him when he was down.”

Lowry then said, “I’m so disappointed in how you’re handling this and pulling the victim card. I know people are going to be coming at me for this but I will not allow this.”

Lowry’s comments came on the heels of news that cops responded to an “altercation” between Comeau and Marroquin earlier in the week, according to The Sun.

While police did not specify what took place between the two exes, Comeau, in the words of The Sun, “denied it and she told the officers he ‘made a false allegation.'”

Marroquin joined Lowry’s Instagram live, as seen above, to say of Comeau, “She has all these people fooled. I hope people see who she really is. It’s all a front. It is what it is. I heard your story. Exactly what you said is exactly what happened. If the roles were reversed, she would’ve left me to hang dry in a second.”

The Couple Has Been on & off for 4 Years

Lowry and Lopez have been on and off for four years, as pointed out in a recent Heavy article.

During his debut on the show this season, Lopez and Lowry argued with one another and things came to a head.

As a previous Heavy article read, “The scene started out with Lopez putting Creed into his car seat. The child starts to cry, and Lowry is excited to tell her ex and the baby has his first tooth coming in. The mood quickly soured when Lopez told Creed he would be seeing him tomorrow and Lowry said Lopez wouldn’t see the baby since he would be asleep.”

The article continued, “The conversation then escalated when Lowry told Lopez to change his ‘nasty a**’ clothes.”

After first connecting in 2017, according to Distractify, Lopez and Lowry had a child in 2018 and broke up not long after.

In her book, A Letter of Love, Lowry wrote, “Even the responsibility for all of the baby formula was left up to me. I kind of knew that this would be a possibility, but I guess I just wanted to be proved wrong. Is it too much to ask if the baby needs anything? Whether we were on good or bad terms, Chris could have at least asked if I needed help.”

Then, in 2019, Lowry confirmed that the two were on good terms once again.

She told Us Weekly, “Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense. Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

With Lopez coming to Comeau’s defense, however, it appears the two are no longer on good terms.