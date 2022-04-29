Chris Lopez Responds to Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Horrible’ Comment

“Teen Mom 2” star Chris Lopez blasted comments made by Kailyn Lowry.

The mother-of-four faced backlash from fans — who called her comments “horrible” — when she said she didn’t want Lopez to have an active role in their sons’ lives once his third child, Trew Christoper, was born. The couple shares a 4-year-old son, Lux, and a 1-year-old son, Creed.

Lopez shared his reaction to her statement — which aired on the April 26 episode of “Teen Mom 2” — during a Q&A on Instagram.

One person asked how Lopez felt about having a “new family” and his “other boys not being a part of it.”

Lopez said he spends time with his two eldest sons and that they get to visit their younger brother when their with their father.

“Bruh this sounds like something the boys’ mom would say,” Lopez answered, according to screenshots shared by Teen Mom Chatter. “When I get Lux and Creed they get to see their brother, my kids all get treated the same nothing changes… I just get more time with one more than the other 2.”

“And watch y’all somehow turn this on me,” Lopez added in another post, per Teen Mom Chatter. “Somebody out there right now is defending them by blaming me for what they said.”

He often refers to Lowry as “they/them,” though Lowry has clarified her pronouns are she/her.

Lopez Shared His ‘Proudest’ Parenting Moment

Since becoming a father four years ago, Lopez told a follower that his “proudest” parenting moment came when he defended himself legally.

“Even tho I haven’t got exactly what I asked for yet but defending myself in court,” he said, per Teen Mom Chatter.

He also seemed to deny claims that he was a narcissist.

“I didn’t even know that word existed til like 2years ago. I’d probably say I’ve been toxic or have toxic ways,” he told social media users, per Teen Mom Chatter.

In her deposition for her defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus — which Lowry lost — the “Teen Mom 2” star called Lopez a “narcissist” on the record.

“He parents for himself, not for his children,” she said on page 342 of the deposition. “He sees his children as objects and pawns and a way to control me.”

“He is very manipulative. He is abusive,” she continued. “He is self-centered and he will do whatever it takes to have his own way.”

Lowry Worried Lux & Creed Wouldn’t Be Close With Trew

Lowry claimed Lux and Cred might not be able to have the same type of relationship with Trew that her other sons — 12-year-old Isaac and 8-year-old Lincoln — have with their half-siblings.

“They’re an hour away from each other, which is very different than the situation of Lincoln and his brother and Isaac and his sister,” Lowry said on “Teen Mom 2” about Lopez living an hour away.

“He’s very minimally involved right now, so — either be all in, or be all out, and by all in, maybe you need to move closer with your girlfriend,” she said. “Because you’re not going to spend time with them every other weekend and then them not see their other sibling. So, I think: Be closer so you can be involved, or don’t be involved at all.”

“I hope that when his new baby comes, he forgets about Lux and Creed and doesn’t want anything to do with them,” Lowry added.