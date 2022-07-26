Chris Lopez Hints Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant in Deleted Tweets

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chris Lopez insinuated his ex, podcast host Kailyn Lowry, was pregnant in a since-deleted tweet. In an Instagram story the same day, Lopez claimed Lowry threatened him with violence.

“Can somebody explain something to me?” Lopez asked his followers, according to a recording shared to Teen Mom Shade Room on July 25. “As a woman, what possesses you to say, ‘I will really beat you the f*** up,’ knowing that one, you can’t fight, and two, you’re not like that.

“Granted, I get it, your boyfriend’s in the car,” he continued, referring to Elijah Scott. “But why would you want him to get his a** whooped for you? Now he going to hate you. Make that make sense, Kail Lowry.”

Lopez then took to Twitter, where he hinted at Lowry being pregnant. “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it,” Lopez tweeted, according to the Instagram account TeenMomFanz.

Lowry, 30, and Lopez, 28, have two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

She was arrested in September 2020 after police said she punched Lopez “several times with a closed fist” after Lopez cut Lux’s hair without her permission, according to The Sun. She was charged with “offensive touching” but the charges were dropped in January 2021, The Sun reported.

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep for comment about Lopez’s allegations but didn’t immediately hear back.

Lopez Said He ‘Popped’ Creed

Days before Lopez’s allegations against Lowry, the Instagram account TeenMomChatter shared a clip from an April 27, 2022, episode of Lopez’s podcast “P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” in which he admitted that he spanked Creed once.

“I haven’t had to whoop my kids’ ass. You know, like, I might have popped them on the butt one time, you know,” he said.

“I ain’t have had to do that to Lux yet,” Lopez continued. “I haven’t had to do that at the age he’s at. Creed, I had to pop him on the a** at least once. He ate that s*** like a champ, though. Like f***, that pamper got in the way. ”

“I’m kinda scared to beat my kids that’s why I don’t wanna do it,” he added.

Lopez Denied Hitting Creed

Rumors on Reddit swirled that Lopez was “hitting” Creed.

Lopez shared a comment from a social media user.

“He talked about how he hits Creed, he thinks Creed is a bully and hitting him doesn’t even phase him because he is so bad,” they wrote, as captured by TeenMomChatter.

“It’s alarming because Kail has said negative things about Creed as well so seems like he is kind of picked on at both of his parents homes,” the person continued. “I don’t understand why Kail didn’t slip out over it. She gets upset over the dumbest s*** but never commented this! I would be enraged.”

Lopez denied the allegations.

“How do you listen to this and come up with that,” he wrote, according to TeenMomChatter. “You gotta be a weird miserable person to try to create this narrative.”

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” in May 2022. She is not slated to appear in the new show, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” The new series doesn’t have a premiere date yet.