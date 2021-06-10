Chris Lopez’s Private Text About Kailyn Lowry Exposed

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez had something to say after the mother of his two children was cut from the June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” He might have wanted his text to be exposed by Lowry’s longtime nemesis, co-star Briana DeJesus.

DeJesus took a screenshot of the message from Lopez — who is listed as “Chris Lo” in her phone — and then posted it to Instagram, as noted by the blog Teen Mom Talk. “Idk what you said but Whatever is going on got [Lowry] coming at me now..” he wrote. “Guess I spoke the truth and hit a nerve,” DeJesus added.

DeJesus leaked Lopez’s text after DeJesus claimed Lowry was cut from Tuesday’s episode because her storyline was boring and she was being inauthentic.

DeJesus specifically mentioned Lowry publicly ignoring her September arrest, where she was accused of “punching” Lopez after he cut their 3-year-old son Lux’s hair without her permission. The domestic violence charges against Lowry were ultimately dropped, as reported by The Sun.

“Christopher advised that on 9/04/2020… he was struck by his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, several times with a closed fist,” read court documents cited by The Sun.

Lowry “returned to the residence and started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut,” the papers continued. “Christopher stated that he did not fight back and that Kailyn then left the residence.”

DeJesus Claimed Lowry Wants to Keep the Scandal Private to Protect Her Brands

Fans can say what they want about Lowry, but it’s undeniable that the mother-of-four has worked to build her brand since landing her gig on “Teen Mom 2.” She’s written several books, hosts two podcasts and has her own hair care line. According to DeJesus, Lowry is afraid an alleged domestic violence incident could harm her reputation as an entrepreneur.

“While I understand all of us to want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and someone takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” DeJesus wrote on an Instagram post which has since been deleted but preserved by bloggers like Teen Mom Tea. “It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”

DeJesus Was Offended Lowry Wasn’t Showing Her Real Life

DeJesus penned the lengthy message about Lowry was because she was annoyed Lowry wasn’t talking about the domestic violence incident. DeJesus argued it would have been good for ratings.

DeJesus understands it’s uncomfortable to share an embarrassing moment on reality TV — MTV cameras were there when DeJesus was diagnosed with an STD — but fans like to see reality TV stars be authentic.

“It just doesn’t make any sense and I really would like to see her showing her full, true, authentic life as I’m sure would the viewers,” DeJesus wrote on Instagram. “I’m also sure the ratings would reflect it.”

“Regardless, she’s made her choice to show what she’s shown but I just wanted to speak up to make my point known,” the Florida resident continued. “Whether she likes it or not, we are cast members at the end of the day and this is how I truly feel.”

READ NEXT: MTV Accused of Orchestrating Jade Cline’s Recovery Drama