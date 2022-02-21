Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Shares Rare Photo of 3 Sons

Chris Lopez, the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry, posted a picture that showed all of his three sons together.

Lopez shares 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed with Lowry, and his third son, Trew, is with his new partner, whose identity has not been revealed. Trew was born in December 2021, though Lopez didn’t share the child’s birth date.

The photo Lopez shared on Instagram stories — which has since been removed — shows Lux holding Trew and Creed hugging both of his brothers. Lopez added the letters “TLC,” likely referring to “tender loving care.”

Lowry has two more sons: 12-year-old Isaac from her relationship with Jo Rivera, and 8-year-old Lincoln from her relationship with Javi Marroquin.

During an episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry said she wanted to photoshop Trew into a “siblings” picture with her children, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

All of Lowry’s exes — Rivera, Marroquin and Lopez — went on to have children with other women. Rivera shares daughter Vivi with wife Vee Torres, and Marroquin shares son Eli with his ex-fiance, Lauren Comeau.

Fans on Reddit Slammed Lopez

Although the image no longer exists on Lopez’s page, it was captured by fans and posted to the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

“Cute to see them all together,” an original poster wrote.

One of the most popular comments was from someone who talked about the number of children Lopez had. “Man this guy had 3 kids in such a short amount of time. Holy,” they said.

“I know people who legit want this many children and can’t have them. Chris is one lucky asshole,” read another popular comment.

Other people were worried Lopez hadn’t changed his youngest son’s diaper. “Hot tip from Chris: let your kids sit in their dirty diaper as long as possible to avoid those pesky diaper costs,” they said.

“The baby’s diaper is wet and squishy,” another person wrote.

Lopez Likes Being a Father of 3

Lopez opened up about how his life had changed since he welcomed his third child during an episode of his podcast, “Everybody Hates Lope.”

“I’m a dad of three now,” he said on the podcast. “It’s crazy. I actually just had my kids this past weekend — all three of them.”

“It felt good,” he added. “I like it.”

Lopez talked about how the third pregnancy was different than the first two, explaining he was more involved the third time around.

He had a “sense of peace” this time, where he was “stressed the f*** out” during the first two pregnancies.

“This pregnancy, for me … I got to experience a little bit more in this than I got to experience previous pregnancies and things like that,” Lopez said. “It’s just a different dynamic. Ah, no shade to anyone or nothing but it’s just … that’s what it is, you know?”

“I got to enjoy small things that I didn’t necessarily get to in the past,” he continued. “Some of these things like — I might have done but I don’t remember like that’s how f***** up my memory is — but it just feels good and it’s been peaceful and that’s been my main goal … when I understood what was going on.”

