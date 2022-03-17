Chris Lopez Posts Rare Picture With All 3 Children

All the boys are together. “Teen Mom 2” star Chris Lopez shared a rare picture of himself with all three of his sons while doing a Q&A session via Instagram on March 16.

Lopez, 28, shares two sons with ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. His youngest child, 4-month-old Trew Christoper, is from his relationship with another woman, whose identity has been kept private.

Lopez held his two youngest sons in the snap, with Lux peeking in from the back, according to a screenshot shared by the fan account Teen Mom Chatter.

“What’s one thing that truly makes you happy?” a fan asked. Lopez didn’t add any text, allowing the picture of his boys to speak for itself.

The drama between Lowry and her longtime foe, Briana DeJesus, escalated on March 15 after Lowry leaked texts between DeJesus and Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

DeJesus and Marroquin briefly dated and he and Lowry divorced in 2017. DeJesus then started talking to Lopez after Lowry was arrested in September 2020. The charges against Lowry were dropped but the tension has continued to soar.

DeJesus was accused of being “messy” by her sister — Brittany — after she decided to travel to Philadelphia from Florida to meet with Lopez and record an episode of his podcast, “Pressure Talks With Single Dads — P.T.S.D.” Before the trip, she contacted Marroquin to see if he would want to get dinner since she was going to be in the area, according to messages leaked by Lowry.

Lowry Said Co-Parenting With Lopez Is Difficult

During the podcast episode with DeJesus, Lopez opened up about what it’s been like to raise his two sons with Lowry as their mother. He talked about having a hard time seeing his sons, but Lowry released a statement on March 16 saying there was more to the story.

Lowry — who is also the mother to 12-year-old Isaac and 8-year-old Lincoln — maintained it was important for her sons to have a relationship with their fathers.

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” the 30-year-old wrote via Instagram. “The choice I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that. … My character and fee.”

Lopez Said He Can’t See His Children If He’s Fighting With Lowry

On the March 15 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lopez claimed was only allowed to see his children if things with his ex were copacetic.

Lopez said it was hard for him to control his temper around his ex. “I’ve been defending myself for like the last four years,” Lopez said on the episode. “You only can handle so much. I became real, real angry throughout all this.”

“Why can’t I chill with my kids the way other dads get to chill with theirs?” he said to DeJesus.

“They don’t give them to me,” he said, referring to Lowry. “When we good, I can see my kids whenever they want. But when they get in their feelings, it’s a whole different story.”

In her statement on Instagram, Lowry emphasized that she was not “they” and that her pronouns are “she.”

“When Chris is constantly referring to ‘they’ – who is they? They is the court. The court made this ruling,” Lowry wrote. “I showed up the same way he did. I’m not they. I am she. I am Kail. I don’t have the power to make the decision that was made.”