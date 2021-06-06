Teen Mom Star Blasts Chrissy Teigen Amid Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen was faced with the wrath of “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham amid the model’s bullying scandal. Farrah, who appeared in the “Back Door Teen Mom” sex tape with controversial porn star James Deen, said Teigen was “pathetic.”

The embattled model, 35, faced a wave of backlash after non-binary model Courtney Stodden told The Daily Beast Teigen said Stodden should kill themself 10 years ago. At the time, Stodden was 16 years old and married to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison.

But Stodden, now 26, wasn’t the only one Teigen cyber attacked. She also went after Farrah, calling her a “whore” via Twitter in 2013. Farrah hit back, telling Fox News in a June 3 report Teigen was “an unfit person in society.”

“It’s really just a pathetic statement after someone has gone to therapy publicly for sex-shaming, working through my own depression, bereavement, and vulnerabilities at that time,” the 30-year-old told Fox News. “I don’t even say the words she says.”

Farrah, who is the mother to 11-year-old daughter Sophia, maintained that no one should be the victim of sex-shaming. “There are years where I don’t date and I don’t have any sexual relationships,” she explained to Fox News. “I think people sensationalizing my sex life or turning it into something ugly is not ever what I would want women to feel like.”

Talk show host Candace Owens had led the march against Teigen, resurfacing the tweet where she attacked Farrah. “farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape,” Teigen tweeted in 2013, per Us Weekly. “in other news you’re a whore and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry.”

Stodden Said Celebrities ‘Beat up on a Kid’

Stodden claimed Teigen would publicly tell them to take a “dirt nap” and would privately tell them to die by suicide. But the model, married to crooner John Legend, wasn’t the only one who went after Stodden.

“[She would say] things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut,'” Stodden recalled. “Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in.”

“There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies,” they continued. “Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

Teigen Claimed She Apologized to Stodden, Though They Didn’t Get the Message

After Stodden’s interview with The Daily Beast went viral, Teigen issued an apology on Twitter where she said she was thankful to be held accountable for her past behavior.

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll,” she tweeted on May 12, the day after the interview came out. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize,” Teigen claimed. “I’m so sorry, Courtney.”

Stodden accepted Teigen’s apology, however, they said the model never privately contacted them. Stodden added they were still blocked by Teigen on Twitter.

“I accept her apology and forgive her,” they wrote on Instagram the same day. “But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.”

Farrah chirped in under Stodden’s post, saying Teigen was a “serial predator.”

“I hope no more CHILDREN, pre-teens, Teens, and young woman are plagued by #chrissyteigen … she is a serial predator,” Farrah wrote. “Chrissy herself should be in court for her own repeat abusive offenses and mental distress to her victims.”

