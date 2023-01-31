EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Weighs in on Ashely Jones Spitting

Life coach Dr. Cheyenne “Coach B” Bryant was “surprised” to find out about the fight between “Teen Mom” stars Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones on episode 4 of “Family Reunion.”

The girls went to the retreat in Bend, Oregon, to work on their relationships with their mothers — Roxanne DeJesus and Tasheilia “Pastor Tea” Chapple — but DeJesus, 28, and Jones, 25, and their moms were sent home early for fighting.

“Obviously, I wasn’t there during the scene. I had to hear it first hand from Briana telling her side of the story, Ashley and Tea telling their side of the story,” Bryant told Heavy in a phone interview. “I was surprised. I was taken aback.”

“I wasn’t surprised at the conflict. I was more surprised at how everything went down,” the life coach continued. “I knew that there would be a conflict and some exchange of words… wasn’t aware that it would have gone down as far as it did as far as Briana throwing something and Ashley spitting.”

Bryant, 39, said the group was there to “work through the traumas, the dramas, and to work through the toxicity and dysfunctions that through show up” but was still “a bit surprised” the way the fight went down.

Bryant, the founder of the Dr. Bryant Institute, graduated from Cal State University of Northridge with a double major in Psychology and Pan-African studies, according to her website. She received her Doctorate degree in Counseling Psychology from Argosy University.

Bryant was inspired to pursue a career in counseling while studying for her master’s degree and she realized she had “a lot of healing” that she had to herself, her website states.

The life coach entered the “Teen Mom” universe for the first time when season 1 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” aired in January 2022.

Bryant Was Disappointed The Cast Members Went Home Early

Bryant didn’t want to see anyone go home early.

“I was a little bit surprised that we were unable to resolve it in the sense of having sessions and me providing tools,” she said. “I would have loved for both of them to stay to get all the tools, all the love, and all the love I was looking forward to doing with them collectively.

But the life coach doesn’t have an issue with MTV forcing Jones and DeJesus to leave early.

“I totally understand why the network and the higher-ups decided that both parties needed to go home because it did get physical,” she told Heavy. “Our job is to make sure that we are first protecting them and make sure all cast members are safe and secondary makes sure they get the tools they need to function within themselves as moms, as grandmas, as families, and as young ladies.”

Coach B said Jones and Pastor Tea were able to make so much progress in the one exercise they did.

“Through the mud activity, Ashely and Tea had a breakthrough and they came into awareness … of what is not working for both of them as women, mom, and daughter. That for them was an experience that shifted a lot in them when it comes to healing,” she said.

“Tea even said, even though we were only here for a short amount of time,” Bryant said, recalling Pastor Tea’s words. “I’ve learned that Ashley is not just my daughter. But this is also my friend. There is more to us than mother and daughter.”

Bryant Stays in Contact With the Cast Members

The work Coach B does with the “Teen Mom” cast doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling. She makes herself available to the “Teen Mom” women all year long.

“The relationship between the girls and I is not just on set,” Coach B told Heavy. “For many of them, I am very much involved with them and their families and their continued healing journey.”

“And I always make sure that they understand this is not about filming,” she continued. “My job is to make sure that they get the tools necessary, they learn to maintain they’re healing… and so they know that is an open thing to reach out to me for any help that they may need on or off camera.”

Heavy asked Coach B if there is anyone she speaks to more often, but the life coach said: “Fortunately, there aren’t any of the cast members I would say that I talk to more than others.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.