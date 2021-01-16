Teen Mom: Cole DeBoer Makes New Statement Involving Aubree

Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer made a new statement involving stepdaughter Aubree. The South Dakota native was slammed for previously speaking out about Aubree’s relationship with her biological father Adam Lind, but that didn’t stop him from expressing his feeling about Chelsea Houska’s ex on the Teen Mom reunion special.

In what was likely Coles’s last appearance on Teen Mom, Cole didn’t hold back when host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked why he was upset about Aubree visiting with her biological father.

“If he wants to see her, I would like her to have another way to see him rather than just in her lunchroom for 20 minutes,” Cole said, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. “I just don’t want her to be hurt… That’s the bottom line.”

Chelsea combated her husband slightly, reminding him that the time Aubree spent with Adam didn’t seem to be harming the 10-year-old. “The lunches, I know you don’t like. But out of everything, those aren’t affecting her because they aren’t actually talking about anything serious,” she said to him. “I’d rather focus on other things that are actually harming her. Like if she’s not feeling comfortable. She seems like she’s okay with the lunches.”

Cole Would Like To Adopt Aubree

Cole has stepped up to the plate when it comes to being the main father figure in Aubree’s life. He’s taken her to multiple father-daughter dances and made it clear that he would adopt Aubree if Adam agreed to give up his rights. In fact, Adam has already given up his rights as a father concerning his youngest daughter, Paislee. During the last season on the show, Cole said he wanted to be listed as “Dad” in Aubree’s phone–not Adam.

When it comes to parenting, Cole doesn’t think Adam is trying enough. “If you can’t go to the visitation center, why go?” he said. “I think it’s hard on her. My heart is racing right now because I’m really mad.”

Cole Received Backlash For Wanting There To Be Distance Between Aubree & Adam

Not everyone was pleased that Cole started to speak up more on his finale season of Teen Mom 2. He made it clear that he didn’t think the Linds should play a large role in Aubree’s life, and some fans didn’t agree with him.

When Aubree first got her phone and texted with Adam, Cole said he was disappointed that he was in her contact list as “Cole” and not “Dad.” When he heard about the short texting conversation Adam had with Aubree, he said it made him feel sick.

“It makes me want to vomit,” Cole said. “I don’t understand why they’re even around.”

“I don’t like it when she gets that kind of stuff forced on her. If she wanted it, she would have asked for it,” he continued. “If she wanted to talk to him, she could talk to him! This is frustrating.”

Neither Cole nor Chelsea has addressed the backlash on social media. Instead, they have continued to promote their individual projects, as well as sharing updates about their dream home.

Chelsea announced at the reunion special that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 years with MTV. The network hasn’t confirmed who will replace her, but it’s widely rumored that Ashley Jones from Young & Pregnant has been filming.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Fans Bash Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer