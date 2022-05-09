PHOTO: Fans Say Cole DeBoer’s Brother Brock Is His ‘Twin’

“Teen Mom” fans lusted over Cole DeBoer’s brother, Brock DeBoer, after the South Dakota native shared a series of photos of his older sibling via Instagram on May 6. The last photo in the post showed Brock DeBoer holding his youngest niece, Walker June.

The photo showed the brothers standing side-by-side. Cole DeBoer wore a vintage Chicago Bulls T-shirt and jeans, while Brock DeBoer donned a white T-shirt.

For some people, including family friend and Chelsea Houska’s business partner Laurie Karlson — the only difference between the DeBoer brothers was their hair.

“Now I know what you’d look like with long hair. Twins! ❤️,” Karlson wrote via Instagram.

“If he cut his hair, I wouldn’t even know who is who! lol,” another person agreed.

Social media users on Reddit had a similar reaction.

“I find brother Cole fine asf 🤷🏽‍♀️ early Kings of Leon energy,” said one person.

“Didn’t have get the hots for Aubree’s uncle on my 2022 BINGO card but here I am woooo,” reads one of the most popular comments.

The elder DeBoer first garnered attention from fans when a Reddit user posted a series of photos of “Teen Mom” kids with their aunts and uncles in November 2021.

Are Houska and DeBoer Coming Back to TV?

DeBoer and wife Chelsea Houska quit “Teen Mom” in November 2022 while Houska was pregnant with Walker June.

The couple has four children together: Eldest daughter Aubree, 12, is from Houska’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She went on to welcome three more kids with DeBoer: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

DeBoer and Houska have hinted Walker is their last baby, but DeBoer teased in a video that anything could happen in the future.

While MTV is in the past, Chelsea and Cole aren’t giving up on reality TV. They signed a deal with HGTV to renovate homes in their native South Dakota. The series, with the working title, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” is slated to debut in spring 2023.

Who Is Brock DeBoer?

Unlike his younger brother, Brock DeBoer does not live in South Dakota. His profile on Instagram says he works out of Los Angeles and Joshua Tree, California.

He works as an artist, using porcelain to create his art.

“Brock DeBoer’s artistic process as a ceramic sculptor utilizes porcelain, historical motifs and surface treatments to recontextualize detritus, outdated objects,” reads his profile on Guy Hepner Editions. “For DeBoer the source of the objects he recreates come from childhood and popular culture such as sneakers and Nintendo.”

The bio adds, “DeBoer sees these collections and still lifes as self-portraits and tangible memories of another time and place.”

DeBoer’s porcelain pieces range from $1,600.00 for a “Pastel Jordan One” to $12,500.00 for “Falling Tulips Payphone.”

DeBoer, 37, has been married to his wife, Colleen DeBoer, for more than 10 years. He referred to Colleen DeBoer as the “love of my life” in an April 27 post, and garnered a like from his sister-in-law, Houska.

Unlike Houska and DeBoer, Colleen and Brock do not have any children. According to Colleen DeBoer’s Instagram profile, they have two dogs, which they took to Mount Rushmore in May 2, 2022 — presumably, during the same trip they visited Cole DeBoer and his family.