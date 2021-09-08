Cole DeBoer Writes Special Message for Daughter Aubree Lind

“Teen Mom 2” alum Cole DeBoer warmed the hearts of fans when he wrote a special birthday message for 12-year-old Aubree Lind-DeBoer, the 12-year-old daughter he shares with Chelsea Houska.

Aubree was 5 years old when DeBoer and Houska met at a South Dakota gas station in 2014. DeBoer made sure to include a picture from the first night he met his daughter, which showed her smiling with a face that was covered in chartreuse paint.

“Happy Birthday Aubree!” he wrote via Instagram on September 7. “Twelve years old already! The years are going so fast. I am very fortunate I get to watch her grow up and be a part of her life. I always have to add the photo of the first night we met, she had a face full of green makeup and the biggest smile. ❤️”

Less than an hour after the post was up, the message garnered nearly 54,000 likes and amassed hundreds of comments.

Houska Said Aubree Is ‘So Loved’

DeBoer wasn’t the only one who reached out to the 12-year-old on her birthday. Houska also celebrated Aubree’s special day by dedicating a message to her.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this sweet girl who made me a mama 💕 you are so, so loved!” she wrote. For her collage of pictures, Houska included a photo that showed Aubree with two space buns and she included a video that showed Aubree playing with her youngest sibling, 7-month-old Walker June.

The DeBoer’s have a total of four children. In between Aubree and Walker are 4-year-old Watson and 3-year-old Layne.

Though Houska said they aren’t planning on having more children in the future, they haven’t completely ruled it out.

“This is the most asked question that we always, always get, if we’re gonna have more kids,” the entrepreneur said in July, per Us Weekly. “Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more.”

Aubree Is One of the Reasons Houska Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Houska quit “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020 after nearly a decade with the series. She said there was a “buildup” of reasons why she decided to leave the show, but some of it had to do with Aubree becoming a teenager.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May 2021.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Houska added.

While they’re not on MTV anymore, that hasn’t stopped viewers from talking about Aubree. Last month, Houska took to Instagram to blast the “sick” remarks about her oldest daughter’s body.

