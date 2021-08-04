Cole DeBoer Photographed on a Stripper Pole

“Teen Mom 2” alum Cole DeBoer might be a father-of-four but that didn’t stop him from swinging around a stripper pole during a trip to Nashville. He and his wife Chelsea Houska enjoyed a fun night out together, which they documented on Instagram stories.

DeBoer, Houska and her friends blasted “Tipsy” by J-Kwon as the former MTV star jumped on the pole, as shown in screenshots shared on Reddit. He managed to keep his red solo cup in his hand as he hung on.

The South Dakota native joked that he might have found a new career, and shared a few videos from his time on the pole to his official Instagram page. “Just A Little Bit” by 50 Cent played in the background. “I may have found my true calling 👌🏼💪🏼,” he joked. “@chelseahouska free private showings 😉”

DeBoer Praised His Wife on Instagram During Their Trip

DeBoer, 33, praised the mother of his children during their Nashville trip.

He shared a picture from one of their nights out and gushed over his wife in an August 3 Instagram post. “I will say it until I am old and gone, but even then I could truly never express how much I deeply love this amazing and beautiful woman! @chelseahouska ❤️ my world,” he wrote.

“I’m lost in her eyes forever ❤️” he said in another post.

The DeBoers have four children together. Their oldest daughter, 11-year-old Aubree, is from Houska’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. They also share three younger children together: 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and 6-month-old baby Walker, who shares a birthday with her older brother.

The DeBoers quit “Teen Mom 2” after the season 10A reunion, saying it was a “bittersweet” decision.

“I feel like watching this last season I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach,” Houska said during the reunion special, per Bustle. “It just feels like it’s time to close the chapter. I’m almost 30, I’m having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time.”

Once leaving the show, Houska later confimed that she didn’t want to film while Aubree was becoming a teenager.

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told E! News.

Houska told the outlet she was also worried about her storyline being too focused on Aubree’s relationship with her biologal father.

Some Fans Mocked DeBoer’s Pole Dance

While the DeBoers were smiling in their pictures from their Nashville trip, some fans on Reddit criticized the father-of-four for his pole dance.

“Cole looks like the lead singer of a hip country band that’s headed for rehab in a few years,” one person wrote.

“I’m sorry y’all Cole lovers, but I just think he oozes absolutely 0% sex appeal,” another added.

“I can’t help but side eye this,” a third person said. “Goofy white guy on a pole hiding his pupils.”

READ NEXT: Why ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Are Being Sued