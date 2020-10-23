Teen Mom Fans Bash Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer

Cole DeBoer has been generally beloved in the Teen Mom 2 world, but his latest actions have upset some fans, as noted by Celebuzz. The star was upset that Aubree put her biological father, Adam Lind, in her phone as “Dad.” He said that’s a title he wants to have.

The conversation between Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband took place after 10-year-old Aubree got her first phone. When she was visited her dad’s side of the family, they entered Adam’s number into her phone. But Aubree said she didn’t want her dad’s number.

Chelsea then went on to explain to Cole that everyone in her phone has emojis next to their name, including Cole, which has heart faces next to his name. Cole said he would like Aubree to label him as “dad” in her phone.

“I was looking to be that contact, but we’ll get there,” Cole told Chelsea.

The mother-of-four then said that Adam sent a brief message, which read, “Hey, baby girl, it’s your Dad.” Then Aubree wrote back “hi” and that was the end of the conversation. Both Chelsea and Cole were confused about why the conversation was so short. They claimed that Adam has waited a decade to have a direct line to his daughter, and then he only sends her one message after finally getting a way to contact her.

“It makes me want to vomit,” Cole said. “I don’t understand why they’re even around.”

“I don’t like it when she gets that kind of stuff forced on her. If she wanted it, she would have asked for it,” he continued. “If she wanted to talk to him, she could talk to him! This is frustrating.”

Cole & Chelsea Were Slammed on Reddit

Fans weren’t pleased with Cole’s reaction to the situation. Some people on Reddit accused the father of coming on too strong. “Dude back off. She has someone else she calls Dad,” one Reddit user wrote. “Cole seems really threatened by Adam and his parents, it’s getting weird.”

“No one thinks that about Adam but Aubree is the only one who gets to decide who she calls “dad” and Chelsea and Cole need to deal with it and put their own feelings aside and let Aubree make these realizations at her own pace,” another said. “They seem so giddy for her to cut Adam out without realizing or caring how traumatic and upsetting that is for a child. It’s kinda selfish and shitty.”

“Aubree has a relationship with her bio dad who she wants to call Dad,” another added. “Until she changed her mind on that, Chelsea and Cole need to shut the f*** up and respect Aubree’s decisions on something as small as a phone contact.”

Cole Hasn’t Addressed The Backlash

Cole didn’t immediately address the backlash. During an interview with Heavy, he referred to himself as basic, with Chelsea adding a better description would be “simple.” He talked about coming from a family of hard workers and was really shy at the beginning of Teen Mom.

Last week, he praised Chelsea for starting her home goods line, called Aubree Says. “Words can’t express how truly proud I am of [Chelsea],” he wrote. “Very own home goods line @aubree.says 🌻 go follow! Big things to come.”

He celebrated Chelsea on their wedding anniversary. “To say I am grateful would be an understatement, I am beyond grateful to have you as my wife!” he wrote. “The one who has to put up with me, the one who loves me for me, the one who I can always truly count/lean on, the one with so much love and joy in her heart, the one who puts everyone else first, the one who gives our children and myself such an amazing life, the one who brings all the love and joy to my heart and this crazy family!”

In addition to Aubree, the couple shares son Watson and daughter Layne together. They are expecting their fourth baby in January.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

