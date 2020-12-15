Cole DeBoer Admits to Crying Over Chelsea’s Daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2 dad Cole DeBoer admitted he was “crying” over Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree when he shared an update to his Instagram story on December 13. As shown in the MTV series, Cole has been the prominent father figure in Aubree’s life, with the 11-year-old rarely seeing her biological father Adam Lind. In a post that warmed fans’ hearts, Cole revealed he was in tears after Aubree played a special song for him.

Aubree played “My Boy” for Elvie Shane, and Cole shared some of the lyrics that resonated with him. The South Dakota resident changed the lyrics to she/her for Aubree.

One says, “I wasn’t there for his first steps/But I ain’t missed a ball game yet.” And another goes, “It hit me like a train, the first time he called me dad/In a three stick figure crayon picture with all of us holding hands.” The last one of Cole’s favorites says, “Yeah, she’s my own and that’s my choice/She ain’t my blood but hse’s my, she’s my girl.”

Cole added a GIF that said “My heart” and wrote some context. Aubree wanted to show me a video. It was of girls showing this song to their stepfather and I got a big ol’ hug,” he wrote. “I’ll be over here crying happy tears.”

The Post Garnered Attention on Reddit

Redditors generally found the post heartwarming, with many saying that they think Cole genuinely cares about Aubree. When Chelsea met Cole at a gas station in South Dakota, she was a single mother and Aubree was around 5 years old. A thread about Cole’s post had nearly 500 upvotes.

“I think Cole genuinely loves her like his own, and I think Aubree loves him like a father. It’s sweet. He is a sweet guy,” ttho10 wrote.

User 17ks shared a similar sentiment, writing: “That is so sweet. Say what you want about Cole but he clearly loves Aubree.”

Bananasarelit got ready to call out anyone who had something navigate to say, responding: “I’m so happy for Aubree. Every child deserves a stable father figure in their life. Shame on anyone who gets mad about this.”

Chelsea Gushed Over Cole When They First Met

Chelsea and Cole met for the first time in 2014, with the reality star speaking to the press about her future husband in 2015.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea knew Cole was going to be her husband before they even talked. “He was across at the other pump,” she remembered about the first time they met. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,’” she continued to Us Weekly. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”

Even though they are favorites on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea announced she and her family would be quitting the MTV reality show after Season 10. The pregnant mother, who is expecting her fourth child in February, didn’t give a reason why she was leaving the show.

