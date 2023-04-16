PHOTOS: Cole DeBoer Attends Father-Daughter Dance

Former “Teen Mom 2” star and current HGTV host Cole DeBoer attended a father-daughter dance with him and his wife Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s 4-year-old daughter Layne this weekend, as evidenced in an April 15 Instagram post.

“Father Daughter Dance! Ties and Tiaras #princess #father #daughter #loveyou,” Cole wrote in his caption. The post included photos of Cole in a dress shirt, nice pants, a tie, and dress shoes while Layne is sporting a purple princess dress. The two also did a photo booth at the dance where Cole tried on a pair of shutter shades and Layne wore a masquerade mask.

Lastly, a video in Cole’s post shows the two dancing the night away on a dance floor filled with other fathers and daughters while the Justin Timberlake song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the movie “Trolls” plays in the background. Chelsea shared one of the photos of Layne in her dress on her own Instagram story as well.

Cole Went to Aubree’s Father-Daughter Dance Multiple Years in a Row

Cole’s latest father-daughter dance post had fans talking in the comments and remembering multiple “Teen Mom 2” scenes where Cole brought his stepdaughter Aubree (who Chelsea had with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind as a teen, as documented in her episode of “16 and Pregnant”) to her father-daughter dance.

In 2016, Chelsea prepped Aubree to go to the dance, however even as the day of the dance arrived, it was unclear whether or not her birth father Adam was going to attend the dance with her, so step-father Cole stepped in and was ready to make sure she had somebody to go with.

The pair attended again in 2017 alongside Aubree’s cousin Braylee, who attended with her grandfather (and Chelsea’s father) Randy Houska, and one year later they returned again, this time with Cole buying his step-daughter a corsage to wear on her wrist during the dance. The year after, Cole stepped it up by taking Aubree for matching manicures before the dance.

“From taking Aubree, to now taking Layne :) so cool to see how everything worked out for Chelsea and the beautiful family you all have. Congrats 💙” one fan commented on Cole’s post.

“How sweet you get to enjoy the two different stages of a father daughter dance!” another user added.

“You’re the dad every little girl deserves ❤️” a third user wrote.

“I just think Cole needs to somehow reach more men to help them be more Cole-ish” a fourth fan added.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Signed With a New Talent Agency

As the DeBoers prepare to film season 2 of their HGTV show “Down Home Fab”, they have recently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), as Deadline reported on April 12. UTA represents stars from all different creative areas, including musicians (21 Savage, Aly & AJ, Bad Bunny, and Machine Gun Kelly, to name a few), actors (including B.J. Novak from “The Office”, Chloe Fineman from “Saturday Night Live”, and Will Ferrell), and behind-the-camera talent that includes writers, camera crew, and production designers.

Deadline notes that the DeBoers are still also represented by their managers at The William Gerard Group, although the couple is currently involved in some legal trouble alongside their manager William Dzombak, as they are being sued for upwards of $4 million by their former consultants Envy Branding.

