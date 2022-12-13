Cole DeBoer Posts Cute Photos of Fun Snow Day With Layne & Watson

Former “Teen Mom” star Cole DeBoer enjoyed a day in the snow with his two middle children, 5-year-old Watson and 4-year-old Layne. The South Dakota native — who is married to Chelsea Houska — posted photos that showed Layne and Watson sledding down a hill via Instagram on December 12. Screenshots of the post were obtained by socials and posted to the Chelsea DeBoer Fans Instagram page and Reddit.

In the first photo, Layne held her hands up in the air as she stood on top of a snow mound. Her lavender-and-white checkered snow jacket covered half of her face. The snow had stopped falling by the time the DeBoers went outside and the sun was shining.

The next post from DeBoer was of Watson sledding down the hill in a bright green disc.

The last update from DeBoer showed Watson and Laybe standing next to each other, both of their cheeks were rosy. Layne stood with her hands on her sides and Watson leaned in to Layne so he could be closer to Layne in the photo.

Missing from the pictures were Houska, 13-year-old Aubree and 1-year-old Walker June.

Fans Praised DeBoer For Having Fun With His Kids

Social media users loved that DeBoer was spending time with his family.

“Cole is the true dad goal for this show,” they said. “He’s the guy that will do the goofy dances for TikTok, run around outside for hours with the kids, goes to school dances, and is just there to show up for the kids no matter what.”

“He’s goofy and somewhat annoying, but he’s a good dad,” the original poster agreed. “Chelsea and their kids are lucky.”

When they were still on “Teen Mom,” DeBoer took Aubree to multiple father-daughter dances when her biological dad, Adam Lind, didn’t show up. He also likes to make TikToks with Aubree, sometimes at the expense of making fun of himself.

Others were just happy to see the kids were having a good time. “Chelsea and Cole’s children are so refreshingly wholesome. They always look like they’re having fun,” they said.

The DeBoers Are Returning to TV Soon

Fans only have to wait a few weeks until they get to see the DeBoer family on television again. Houska and DeBoer landed a series on HGTV, called “Down Home Fab,” where they will renovate homes in South Dakota. The show premieres on January 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

DeBoer celebrated the announcement on December 12 by making a TikTok with his wife. He played Eminem’s “Without Me” in the background, with the rapper saying “Guess who’s back.”

DeBoer added a caption of his own, writing: “Just when you thought we were done on TV.”

In the trailer for the new series, Houska said she likes to help others “take risks and go bold with their designs.”

The former “Teen Mom” star is pleased with the way her life turned out.

“Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted,” Houska said in the trailer. “And we do have a little farm. It’s like a little magical land out there. This is what I want to do forever.”