Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Does TikTok Trend

“Teen Mom 2” dad Cole DeBoer was praised by fans after doing a viral TikTok challenge with his daughter. He shared a cute video of himself with 3-year-old Layne as they got ready for bedtime.

DeBoer joked that bedtime can be wild at their South Dakota home, but he loves being a father. He used a popular TikTok song for the video, called “#Food Dance” by Nefatti Gooflife. There are more than 2.1 million videos on TikTok associated with the song.

“Bedtime is always crazy,” he wrote in the clip. “I love being a dad.” The post garnered nearly 800,000 views, 90,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

Most of the people in the comment section on TikTok talked about DeBoer being a great father. “Hands down, my favorite dad from teen mom! Those babies are lucky to have you!” one person wrote.

“You show all the single moms that good guys exist and they can love your kids and grow with you. Thanks, Cole!” another shared.

While some people still praised DeBoer for being a good dad, they also drew comparisons between Layne and Chelsea Houska’s oldest daughter, Aubree, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“OMG Aubrey’s twin!” they wrote to DeBoer. “You’re a good man but a better father! Thank you for showing the world that’s out there!”

Fans also praised DeBoer on Reddit. One viewer dedicated a post to DeBoer’s social media activity, titling the thread: “Cole’s TikTok.”

“It’s actually amazing,” they said. “He’s decently funny, and pretty cool with making himself look silly. Good for him and Chelsea for finding a dude who will do silly dances.”

Houska and DeBoer have four children together. In addition to raising Aubree and Layne, they are also the parents of a 4-year-old son, Watson, and a 9-month-old baby girl, Walker June.

DeBoer Wrote a Special Message for Aubree

Aubree might not be DeBoer’s biological daughter, but he and the preteen share a special relationship.

The father-of-four penned a heartfelt message to his oldest child and included a picture from the first time he met her. At the time, she was 5 years old and her face was covered in green paint.

“Happy Birthday Aubree!” he wrote via Instagram on September 7, 2021. “12 years old already! The years are going so fast. I am very fortunate I get to watch her grow up and be a part of her life. I always have to add the photo of the first night we met, she had a face full of green makeup and the biggest smile.”

DeBoer & Houska Left ‘Teen Mom 2’ for Aubree

Houska, 30, started to get an uneasy feeling about appearing on “Teen Mom 2” as the MTV cameras started to document Aubree’s journey into adulthood. The social media influence didn’t want cameras to follow her daughter as she became a teenager.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” the Aubree Says creator told E! News on May 4, 2021. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time,” Houska continued. “There came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

