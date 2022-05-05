Fans Want to ‘Date’ Corey Simms’ Dad After RARE Sighting

“Teen Mom 2” fans lusted over Corey Simms’ dad, Jeff, after the father-son dup appeared on the May 3 episode of the MTV series.

Simms and his father haven’t been a part of “Teen Mom 2” in recent seasons. They reemerged during season 11, where they discussed Leah Messer’s relationship with Jaylan Mobley, and how their twins — 12-year-old Ali and Aleeah — felt about their mother’s new boyfriend.

Fans on Twitter, however, were more focused on Jeff Simms.

“I low-key wanna date Corey’s dad. He’s so handsome,” one person tweeted. “But the red neck Trump supporters and probably don’t even like black girls. 😫 #teenmom2.”

“Omg I haven’t seen Corey’s dad in so long! He looks great! #teenmom2,” tweeted a second fan.

“Corey’s dad looks good! Aging gracefully #TeenMom2,” wrote a third Twitter user.

Fans on Reddit didn’t exactly share the same ardor. Some people accused Simms’ father of being racist because he appeared to be wearing a “blue lives matter” shirt.

“I don’t see it. He just looks like an average older man, and his personality makes him yuck,” they said.

Simms has been married to his wife, Miranda Patterson, since 2013. They have one daughter together, Remington.

Simms Said Mobley Was ‘Super Nice’

During a conversation with his father, Simms talked about meeting Mobley and how his daughters feel about their mother’s new beau.

“We’ve talked about we’re familiar

“So if Ali and Gracie are meeting the boyfriend’s family it must be getting pretty serious?” Jeff Simms asked.

“I would assume so, yes,” Messer’s ex-husband answered.

Simms added that Ali and Aleeah have occasionally mentioned Mobley, but “not a lot.”

“They seem to like him. They haven’t given me any signs that they didn’t. They seem like they like him pretty well. That’s all you care really ask for when someone new comes in,” Simms said.

“Well, I’m glad to hear that,” the girls’ grandpa added.

Messer Is Moving in With Mobley

Things between Messer and Mobley are getting serious after less than a year of dating. The couple revealed on April 1 that they would be living in a home together after Mobley purchased it.

“Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! 🙌🏾 I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home 🙏🏾,” Mobley said in his post.

“Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” he continued. “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! ☝🏾”

“For most people, these are special moments you remember the most—and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true. 😇🤞🏾,” Mobley added.

By May 2022, it appeared Mobley and Messer had moved into the home with her daughters. She shared a video of the new home’s backyard and filmed Mobley pulling up in a U-haul.