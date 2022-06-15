Corey Simms Shown in Rare Family Photo with wife Miranda

“Teen Mom” alum Corey Simms was shown in a rare family photo that was taken when they went on a vacation to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. The picture was posted to Instagram by Simms’ father, Jeff, who is known by fans as “Pawpaw Jeff.”

“Vacation in the Outer Banks! ☀️⛱🌊 #southernshores #outerbanksnc #familytime,” he wrote.

Simms hugged his wife, Miranda Patterson.

Simms and Patterson met in June 2012. By December 2012 they were engaged and the Simms have been married since June 2013. Their only child, Remington “Remi” Monroe, was born in 2015.

There was tension between Patterson and Simms’ ex-wife, Leah Messer. Patterson rarely appears on “Teen Mom,” and has been accused of not wanting to participate in the lives of Ali and Aleah — the 12-year-old twins Simms and Messer share.

During a “Teen Mom” reunion in 2015,Messer and Simms alluded to having an affair while he was married to Patterson.

“Things happened that shouldn’t have happened and it was disrespectful to Miranda. I apologized,” Messer told Dr. Drew Pinsky at a reunion, as noted by OK!

“She’s let that go. Me and Miranda have moved past it,” Simms confirmed.

Patterson, however, lashed out at Messer while she was on the stage. “You disrespect me,” she told Messer, per OK!. “Don’t have an attitude! I really don’t need this stress. I don’t need your bulls***.”

Jeremy Calvert Claimed Simms Wasn’t Stepping Up for Ali

During a “Teen Mom” reunion special, Messer’s second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, claimed Simms wasn’t doing enough to support Ali, who has Titin Myopathy Muscular Dystrophy.

“I don’t agree with a lot of s***,” Calvert said in 2019, according to OK! “She is the only one that goes to Ali’s appointments. Corey hasn’t attended Ali’s appointment in Columbus in who knows how long.”

Calvert then slammed Patterson.

“And then, she can’t take the twins to their stepmom and drop them off, she has to wait for Corey,” Calvert said at the reunion, noting Patterson didn’t want to be involved. “She wants zero to do with the twins, zero, and it’s obvious to anyone in the world.”

Calvert has one child with Messer — 9-year-old Addie.

Some fans had hoped Calvert and Messer would reconnect after he showed up to the “Teen Mom” reunion in 2019, but Messer has since moved on with her current boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Simms Blasted Calvert

Simms was not pleased when he heard Calvert’s comments from the “Teen Mom” reunion.

“Oh wow!! Blood pressure so high right now!!” Simms tweeted at the time, per OK!

He went on to defend his wife.

“Miranda has been nothing but great to Ali and Aleeah since the very beginning, constantly making sure that everything the girls need or want they get. Loving and caring for them unconditionally,” the West Virginia native continued, according to OK! “The girls never once came to me about any issues of such.”

Simms then took aim at Calvert directly, writing: “And for Mr. Dad of the year to run his mouth about not going to doctors appointments.. how many have you been to there big guy??”

Calvert later apologized for his comments after he “overstepped [his] boundaries,” Life & Style wrote.