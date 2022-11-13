Corey Simms Was ‘Tricked’ Into Teen Mom Return

Leah Messer’s first husband, Corey Simms, didn’t realize what he was signing up for when he agreed to sign a contract for MTV’s new spinoff, “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.” The West Virginia native — who is the father of Leah’s 12-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah — thought he was singing a contract for his daughters. But in actuality, MTV wanted Corey to come back.

Leah acknowledged the awkward tension as she sat in the middle of Corey and her then-boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. “Why isn’t anyone saying anything?” Leah asked with a laugh, while holding the remote in her hand. The episode was filmed before Leah and Jaylan broke up.

“I thought I signed the contract for the girls to do Girls’ Night In is what I thought,” Corey told his ex-wife.

“And you signed for you?” Leah said with a giggle. “They tricked your a**.”

“I didn’t know. I thought it was for the twins,” Corey revealed. “I didn’t know it was for me. Yeah. They got me good. So here I am, on a couch, drinking Busch light.”

Eventually, the trio warmed up and Corey embraced the moment.

Corey & Leah Talked About Safe Sex

MTV had the “Teen Mom 2” alumni watch an episode of “Teen Mom OG,” and Leah claimed people talk about reproduction more in 2022 than they did when her babies were born.

“I think we talk about safe sex now more than we did before, whether it’s condoms or birth control. We definitely talk about it more in 2022 than we did in 2009 when the twins were born,” she said. “I didn’t have any talks with my parents.”

Jaylan said it’s probably easier to talk about safe sex with their sons.

Corey remembered how the conversation went with his father, Jeff Simms.

“You’re gonna die,” he said, preparing his ex-wife. “Dad said, ‘She can’t get pregnant in the mouth, son.’ And that was it. I would never say that to Ali and Aleeah.”

Fans Said It Was ‘Cringe’ to Watch Corey, Leah and Jaylan

The awkward tension between Corey, Leah and Jaylan wasn’t lost on fans. A Reddit thread about the “Girls Night In” scenario garnered over 500 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“MTV making Corey join Leah for girls night in was cringe 🤣,” an original poster wrote.

One of the most popular comments was from someone who didn’t think Corey was being honest about being “tricked.”

“They didn’t MAKE him. He’s a grown a** man. He wanted that check,” they said.

Others thought MTV made a mistake by not including Leah’s youngest daughter, 9-year-old Adalynn Calvert, on the couch. “The only person I want to see on GNI is Addie. Just reading everyone for filth,” they wrote.

Some people thought the atmosphere was uncomfortable because Corey didn’t like Jaylan. “That’s cuz he can see what we all see in Jaylin. He’s a scammer and no good. Cory doesn’t want that trash around his kids. Why would he? Jaylin is vain and very materialistic,” they penned.

Jaylan and Leah split in October after a two-month engagement. They didn’t say why they suddenly broke up, but rumors that Jaylan cheated and allegedly “pocketed” money from Leah have swirled.