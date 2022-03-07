Did Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Accidentally Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

“Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, announced they are expecting a second child in a March 5 Instagram post.

In the post, Cory and his two daughters, Ryder, whom he shares with “Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd” and Mila, are smiling, and Taylor is holding up a sonogram.

“To the newest member of the family 👶🏽: June 8th,” Cory wrote in the caption. “We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️.”

Fans were quick to point out a small detail in the photo that led them to believe the couple is expecting a boy. They noticed that Mila’s hand was covered in a blue substance.

“Do I see blue on Milas hand,” one fan wrote. Another fan replied, “Yep. You would think that would [have] been edited out. I hope they have a boy!”

Another fan suggested that the blue stain on Mila’s hand may be from a gender reveal.

Cory and Taylor have yet to confirm the gender of their baby, so fans will have to wait for the official announcement.

Cory Dedicates Instagram Post to Ryder

In March 2022, Cory posted a photo of him and his four-year-old daughter Ryder.

In the photo, Cory has his arms wrapped around his daughter. The two are both wearing all black.

Alongside the photo, Cory also shared a heartfelt message.

“To my First Born: Ryder K Wharton ❤️. I would say you changed me forever! I love you so much, I love the ambition that you have and you’re only four years old !!!” he wrote in the caption.

He also pointed out how much his daughter has achieved at such a young age, writing, “you already have a successful nail company, you are the true definition of a miniature Boss!!”

Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Dating Timeline

According to Us Weekly, Cory and Taylor began their romance in 2017 after meeting on the reality show “Ex On The Beach.” The couple formed a strong connection despite their ex’s showing up the complicate the situation.

However, their relationship became more complicated after Cory returned home after filming and discovered he was the father of Cheyenne Floyd’s six-month-old daughter, Ryder.

Cory spoke to Us Weekly in December 2017 about finding out he was a father.

“Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed,” he told the outlet. “It’s a feeling inside of yourself that there’s a bigger purpose.”

According to Hollywood Life, Cory and Taylor continued to date after they returned from filming, but the relationship didn’t last long.

In February 2019, the two announced that they were back together and vacationing together in Mexico, Us Weekly reported.

According to Us Weekly, the relationship became more serious in October 2019 when news broke that the couple was expecting their first child together. In April 2020, their daughter Mila was born.

Season 11 of “Teen Mom” 2 premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.