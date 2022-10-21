Cory Wharton Says Baby Maya Is Stable After Health Scare

“Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton wanted to keep things real about the health of his daughter, Maya.

While her procedure initially went well, Wharton revealed the four-month-old was rushed to the hospital because she was struggling to breathe.

“So you guys know I like to be honest with you 100 & usually you always talk about your good days, but it has been a very long day, we had to bring Maya back to the emergency room she wasn’t getting enough oxygen, and was struggling to breathe, watching your child struggle for air is such a helpless feeling never again I pray,” he said .”But now she is stable.”

Wharton shared a photo of Maya in the ambulance heading to the hospital on October 20.

“Got her lil oxygen mask on going to the hospital we had the surgery at,” he wrote. “This lil girl has been through so much already. But you can see she’s calm and stable. Just praying it doesn’t get worse. I just feel bad bc you can see it in her eyes she’s scared.”

In a second update, Wharton posted a snap of Maya in the emergency room. “She’s so brave. We love you so much lil queen,” he wrote. “You can tell she’s nervous but she’s calm under pressure like her daddy.”

Selfridge Said They Are ‘Happy’ Now

Taylor Selfridge, Maya’s mom, shared that her youngest daughter was well again.

“We are happy today,” Selfridge wrote. “She is so strong she literally amazes me and mommy is definitely not as strong but we got this little mama.”

Maya was born with a heart defect — tricuspid atresia — which means parts of her heart didn’t form completely.

Without her heart functioning properly, it makes it difficult for her to breathe. Wharton and his partner found out about the abnormality while she was pregnant, learning that Maya would need to have three surgeries before she turned 4 years old. Her first surgery was at 7 days old, and she is gearing up for her second open-heart surgery.

Selfrige and Wharton have a second daughter together, 2-year-old Mila.

Wharton & Selfridge Are Prepared For Maya’s Surgeries

On “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Wharton waited until after Maya was born to tell Cheyenne Floyd — the mother of Wharton’s eldest daughter, 5-year-old Ryder — and Zach Davis that his daughter was going to need to have multiple surgies.

“When it rains, it pours,” he said. “I told [Taylor], no matter what, we’re a strong family and we can handle this. Each day’s a battle but we’re ready to fight.”

The cameras were rolling after Maya went through her first surgery, which was “scary” for Wharton.

“So to walk in and see her still lethargic from the anesthesia, you know, my daughter has a ventilator down her throat, oxygen tubes in her nose,” he added. “It’s a lot, man, and I don’t really know how to deal with this.”

Selfridge also opened up, writing on Instagram that she has struggled with “intrusive thoughts” since Maya’s birth but is praying for the best.

“Maya is so much better than I expected when I was pregnant and she’s thriving but to watch your baby be so tiny and think of the things she’s about to go through is so scary for me,” she wrote.