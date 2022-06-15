Cory Wharton Posts About ‘Dark Days’ After Daughter’s Birth

“Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton opened up about the “dark days” he and his partner, Taylor Selfridge, experienced after their daughter, Maya, was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease.

Wharton shared that his daughter was “finally” home after spending the first two weeks of her life in the NICU, or newborn intensive care unit.

“We have had some dark days, but today isn’t one of them. MAYA got discharged from the hospital and we finally made it home 🏠 ❤️,” Wharton wrote via Instagram on June 14. “Thank you everybody for all your uplifting words and prayers over the past days 🙏🏽.”

Wharton created a TikTok video to show their “NICU experience.” The MTV “Challenge” star was grateful for the support he received.

“Real quick I want to say thank you to all the nurses who looked after Maya & everybody made us feel as comfortable as we could in this situation 🙏🏽 & A big thank you to the CHD community and everyone for your positive messages✊🏽,” he wrote. “I read all the stories and it just makes me feel a lot better so thank you ❤️.”

Wharton and Selfridge didn’t announce Maya’s birth until June 10. They weren’t sure if they were going to disclose Maya’s health condition, but ultimately decided it was the right choice for their family.

“I think what made me wanna share her journey is all the positive stories we heard on YouTube & the Internet,” he wrote. “If we share her story and can touch the next family that’s going through this, then that’s what we want to do.”

Maya Needs Multiple Surgeries

Maya underwent her first surgery on June 7, when she was six days old, but she still needs two more.

“With her condition, it requires another two open-heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she’s 3 or 4 years old,” Wharton wrote. “Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate 🎉❤️. That’s one down,we have two left. 💪🏽.”

Wharton felt a flurry of emotions when Maya was born with tricuspid atresia.

“There’s sooo much I wanna say,so much I’ve felt over the past week,” he wrote.

As a parent you’re,scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad,mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby.”

Selfridge Was Overwhelmed After Maya’s Surgery

Selfridge and Wharton had known about Maya’s condition — and that she would require at least three surgeries — since she was 22 weeks pregnant.

“The last picture was her procedure day, we felt so happy hearing she was done and out of surgery but when we came in to see our baby it was very overwhelming,” Selfridge wrote. “I have felt very helpless in caring for my own child, my arms are aching to hold her, ache to feed her, ache to wake up to her.”

Selfridge wasn’t fully able to hold Maya until she was five days old.

“The last 9 days have been a complete rollercoaster for us and the most challenging week I’ve had as a mother thus far,” Selfridge said. “This is something I’ve wanted to share with everyone because I found myself looking for other heart mamas out there that know the pain I’m feeling and I’ve found help through some other moms.”