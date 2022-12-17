Cory Wharton Gives Health Update on Baby Maya

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and “The Challenge” star Cory Wharton has taken to social media to give fans a health update on his daughter, Maya Wharton, whose mother is Cory’s girlfriend, and “Teen Mom” co-star Taylor Selfridge. Baby Maya has a condition called tricuspid atresia, a birth defect that can affect blood flow in the heart and requires multiple surgeries to repair, according to the CDC.

“We’re on our way to have Maya’s consultation. Hopefully we can get this heart surgery done,” Cory said on an Instagram story earlier this week. He also took a moment to thank fans who had reached out to express concern in the past.

“After today we will have a surgery date for her open-heart surgery, and we’re just ready for it. Ready for this thing to happen. Been a long time talking about it, but it is time for this to happen,” Cory went on to say.

Hear Cory’s update from Maya’s appointment below.

Maya Wharton’s Open-Heart Surgery Has a Date

Cory Wharton picked up his Instagram story after baby Maya’s doctor’s appointment, letting fans know how it went.

“We got good news. The surgery is scheduled for January fourth,” Cory said, “Now the hard part is, before open-heart surgery, Maya can’t get sick. Well, the doctors don’t know I have two other kids. Ryder’s in school, that is like the number one place for kids to get sick, so we just got to do a good job of keeping our house on lock and making sure no one gets sick.”

Cory also gave fans a detailed diagram of the heart from the doctors, showing that this upcoming surgery in the new year will be to get Maya a Bidirectional Cavopulmonary Shunt, another step on her road to recovery.

Maya Wharton Can’t Fly Due to Her Heart Condition

The U.S. Sun reported recently that Cory Wharton was flying with his daughters, Ryder (with other “Teen Mom” co-star Cheyenne Floyd) and Mila (with Taylor Selfridge), however baby Maya had to stay at home with her mother, which Cory shared was a result of her heart defect.

“Very excited to be flying solo with these lil queens to Michigan ✈️ Maya can’t fly yet bc she has her heart surgery next week,” Cory said at the time, before Maya’s surgery date was set days later.

Cory also shared an Instagram post ahead of one of Maya’s previous surgeries in October, asking fans for prayers, and they flooded his comment section with love.

“My son has has 2 open heart surgeries and 2 heart caths and heart mris his next one will be end of November. I hope everything went okay with her cath!” one fan wrote.

“Praying for you, Taylor, and your baby girl today. You all have got this!” another fan added.

“My baby cousin had open heart surgery at age 5months. She is now a healthy bundle of joy living life to her fullest,” a third fan commented.

Prayer are all the way up! Maya, you’re a strong little girl! God bless you and god bless the family. Everything will turn out great 🙏🏻 💕,” a fourth fan said.

